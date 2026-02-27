The Garden State has been absolutely pummeled with snow so far in 2026.

We just recently saw the worst storm in three decades, with some spots in New Jersey getting over 2 feet of snow. It’s been inconvenient and frustrating for all of us who have had to deal with the snowfall.

A snowy sunrise on this January morning. (Jill Myra) A snowy sunrise on this January morning. (Jill Myra) loading...

We have to find ways to deal with such a frozen burden or else we’ll go crazy and end up like Jack Torrance in "The Shining."

Some deal with the harsh winter weather by making a snowman or going sledding. On the other hand, some pass the time by watching their favorite snowy movies.

There’s something to be said, though, about making a comfort meal that will warm our stomachs and give us a cozy feeling while we stare at the unmoving piles of snow outside our windows.

six 2+ inch snowfall events occurred in the state throughout the month, with the most significant dumping over 8 inches over parts of Monmouth County from December 13 to 14 ." data-title="#6 - Cold and snowy December"/>While this snow was powdery and not great for building, a small snowman took shape on the Zarrow front lawn. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) six 2+ inch snowfall events occurred in the state throughout the month, with the most significant dumping over 8 inches over parts of Monmouth County from December 13 to 14." data-title="#6 - Cold and snowy December"/>While this snow was powdery and not great for building, a small snowman took shape on the Zarrow front lawn. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Comfort food for a snow day

A new study from Surety First used Google Trends data from the last year to determine the favorite winter comfort foods in each state.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Through their research, they were able to identify the meal that New Jerseyans crave the most on a particularly cold day.

It shouldn’t shock you that the favorite in the Garden State is a soup, but I will say that I was surprised (but delighted) by the soup we chose.

snow soup comfort food yum Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

If I had to guess, I would have gone with chicken noodle, cream of turkey, or a tomato soup (obviously paired with a grilled cheese), but I was wrong.

Wonton soup in New Jersey’s winter comfort food

nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram nanxiangsoupdumplings on Instagram loading...

Wonton soup was the most popular winter comfort food in seven states, giving it the No.1 spot in the country. In addition to the Garden State, it was also the favorite of California, Nevada, Hawaii, New York, Virginia, and Washington.

It’s savory, tasty, and is certainly comforting to eat while dealing with cold temperatures.

You can see the favorite of each state in Surety First’s full study here.

After you check out some favorite foods for snowy days, Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow will let you know when we could expect the snow to end, keep reading!

The best NJ foods and soups for cold, snowy weather Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Final flakes: When does snow season end in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Silly things kids do to ‘manifest’ a snow day Believe in them or not, these are some of the rituals kids do in order to will a snow day into existence. Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Blizzard of 2026: Scenes across New Jersey 1 to more than 2 feet of snow fell on New Jersey in the Feb 22-23, 2026 nor'easter. Here's what it looked like where our listeners and readers live. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈