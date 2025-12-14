How much snow fell around NJ over this wintry December weekend?

New Jersey's 2025-26 winter season began with a bang on Sunday morning. (Actually, this was the state's third 2+ inch snow event of the season so far, but the biggest by far.) Almost everyone in the state woke up to some impressive fluffy snow on the ground, making for quite the December winter wonderland. (Remember, it is still technically Fall for another week!) This marked the first time in a while we had to pick up the shovel and fire up the snowblower.

(By the way, if you haven't cleared that snow on your driveway or sidewalk yet, your window is rapidly closing. A hard freeze is ahead for New Jersey over the next 48 to 72 hours, which will turn that fluffy snow into solid ice. Bundle up!)

Average snowfall around the state was about 6 inches, making for a long day of plowing, shoveling, and clearing off cars. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Average snowfall around the state was about 6 inches, making for a long day of plowing, shoveling, and clearing off cars. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Here are a few "cool" facts and figures from snowfall data reported so far:

❄ The biggest verifiable snowfall total I could find was 8.6 inches from a CoCoRaHS observer in Howell Township, Monmouth County.

❄ The lowest snowfall in the state occurred around Cape May County, which did not start to see snowflakes stick until just before daybreak Sunday. The top total reported there was 0.3 inches — that is a coating of snow.

Yes, even the Jersey Shore got substantial snow from this storm, including the bandstand at Bradley Beach. (Bud McCormick) Yes, even the Jersey Shore got substantial snow from this storm, including the bandstand at Bradley Beach. (Bud McCormick) loading...

❄ Statewide, 13 of 21 counties had at least one report of 6+ inches of total snowfall. That is my threshold for a "major" winter weather event, verifying many of the warnings that were issued ahead of and during the storm.

❄ For 12 NJ counties — mainly away from the far northern and far southern edges of the state — this will go down as the top snow event of 2025. Furthermore, for 4 of those counties — Burlington, Camden, Mercer, and Ocean — this was the most snow you've seen in almost four years, since the nor'easter of January 28-29, 2022!

As for the Forecast...

Unfortunately, my snowfall forecast did not fare well, as this storm impressively overperformed with its heavy snow output.

For the record, despite the countless trolls and haters out there in the world, I promise that I am my biggest critic when it comes to forecast verification. There is no such thing as a "perfect" snow forecast. My job is to get as close as possible, and communicate the potential hazards and hassles of a potential storm.

The sparkling snow made for a striking wintry scene around New Jersey Sunday morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The sparkling snow made for a striking wintry scene around New Jersey Sunday morning. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

My final forecast published on Saturday called for 3 to 5 inches of snowfall for a wide swath of central and inland southern New Jersey, with lower 1 to 3 inches along the immediate coast and 1 to 3 inches in far northern New Jersey.

An objective overview of observed totals vs. that forecast shows I only got it right for 4 of New Jersey's 21 counties: Atlantic, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem. Almost everywhere else, actual snowfall was higher than predicted. For Cape May County, snowfall ended up even lower than expected.

While this snow was powdery and not great for building, a small snowman took shape on the Zarrow front lawn. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) While this snow was powdery and not great for building, a small snowman took shape on the Zarrow front lawn. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Trust me — I know full well when I missed the mark, and this was one of those times. Sure, there were some successes in terms of the timing and overall impact level of the storm. But my numbers were off and some of my narrative ("not a major storm") clearly did not verify. I think it is very important to do this "storm post-mortem," to learn what went right and what went wrong, so next time turns out better. My audience, the people of New Jersey, deserve nothing less.

Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how lovely are your snow-covered branches. (Mike Brant, Townsquare Media) Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how lovely are your snow-covered branches. (Mike Brant, Townsquare Media) loading...

Snowfall Reports from Around the State

I have compiled a selection of snowfall reports from around the state, essentially breaking out a top five per county. These come from a mix of trained National Weather Service and Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) observers.

This is meant to give a general idea of how much snow fell across the state from verified sources — yes, you might have gotten more in your backyard, on your car, or on a drift.

Also, some of these snowfall reports were made before the snow was done falling and accumulating — I will try to update the list as more finalized numbers become available.

Atlantic County

—Hammonton... 4.5 inches

—Hamilton Township... 3.5 inches

—Buena Vista... 3.3 inches

—Brigantine... 2.6 inches

—Ventnor... 2.5 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 1-3" coast, 3-5" inland

❄ Biggest snow event since... February 11-12, 2025

Bergen County

—River Vale... 5.0 inches

—Franklin Lakes... 4.8 inches

—River Edge... 4.7 inches

—Montvale... 4.1 inches

—Oakland... 3.5 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 1-3"

❄ Biggest snow event since... January 19, 2025

Burlington County

—Moorestown... 7.0 inches

—Mount Holly... 6.6 inches

—Marlton... 6.5 inches

—Burlington... 5.8 inches

—Evesham... 5.5 inches

—Ramblewood... 5.5 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 3-5"

❄ Biggest snow event since... January 28-29, 2022

Camden County

—Ashland... 6.3 inches

—Cherry Hill... 6.0 inches

—Runnemede... 5.8 inches

—Pennsauken... 5.7 inches

—Haddon Township... 5.5 inches

—Mount Ephraim... 5.5 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 3-5"

❄ Biggest snow event since... January 28-29, 2022

Cape May County

—Ocean City... 0.3 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 1-3"

❄ Biggest snow event since... February 11-12, 2025

Cumberland County

—Millville... 3.0 inches

—Upper Deerfield... 3.0 inches

—Greenwich... 2.4 inches

—Deerfield Township... 1.6 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 3-5"

❄ Biggest snow event since... February 11-12, 2025

Essex County

—Glen Ridge... 6.0 inches

—West Orange... 5.9 inches

—Maplewood... 5.6 inches

—Newark ... 5.3 inches

—North Caldwell... 4.8 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 1-3"

❄ Biggest snow event since... January 19, 2025

Gloucester County

—Pitman... 5.6 inches

—Washington Township... 5.5 inches

—Wenonah... 5.2 inches

—Greenwich Township... 5.0 inches

—Monroe... 4.0 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 3-5"

❄ Biggest snow event since... January 19, 2024

Hudson County

—Jersey City... 5.0 inches

—Harrison... 3.9 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 1-3"

❄ Biggest snow event since... February 16-17, 2024

Hunterdon County

—Clinton... 6.5 inches

—Frenchtown... 6.5 inches

—Flemington... 6.3 inches

—Milford... 6.0 inches

—Port Murray... 6.0 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 2-4"

❄ Biggest snow event since... February 16-17, 2024

Mercer County

—Woodsville... 7.7 inches

—Trenton Mercer Airport (Ewing)... 7.2 inches

—East Windsor... 7.0 inches

—Hopewell... 5.5 inches

—Princeton... 4.8 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 3-5"

❄ Biggest snow event since... January 28-29, 2022

Middlesex County

—Cranbury... 7.3 inches

—Edison... 6.6 inches

—Monroe Township... 6.4 inches

—East Brunswick... 6.2 inches

—South River... 5.8 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 2-5"

❄ Biggest snow event since... February 16-17, 2024

Monmouth County

—Howell... 8.5 inches

—Colts Neck... 8.3 inches

—Ocean Township... 7.5 inches

—Strathmore... 7.5 inches

—Freehold... 7.1 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 3-5"

❄ Biggest snow event since... February 16-17, 2024

Morris County

—Green Pond... 6.8 inches

—Jefferson Township... 6.0 inches

—Mine Hill Township... 6.0 inches

—Netcong... 6.0 inches

—Mount Arlington... 5.5 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 1-3"

❄ Biggest snow event since... January 19, 2025

Ocean County

Note: These totals look especially low - they were mostly taken at 7 or 8 am, when steady snow was ongoing

—Jackson... 7.5 inches

—Lavallette... 5.1 inches

—Lacey... 5.0 inches

—Manchester... 4.0 inches

—Toms River... 3.8 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 2-3" south coast, 3-5" otherwise

❄ Biggest snow event since... January 28-29, 2022

Passaic County

—Wayne... 5.0 inches

—West Mildford... 4.8 inches

—Little Falls... 4.1 inches

—Pompton Lakes... 3.5 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 1-3"

❄ Biggest snow event since... January 19, 2025

Salem County

—Woodstown... 4.5 inches

—Salem... 3.8 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 3-5"

❄ Biggest snow event since... February 11-12, 2025

Somerset County

—Branchburg... 7.1 inches

—Bedminster... 7.0 inches

—Hillsborough... 6.8 inches

—Somerville... 6.7 inches

—Bridgewater... 6.6 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 2-4"

❄ Biggest snow event since... February 16-17, 2024

Sussex County

—Vernon... 8.2 inches

—Stockholm... 7.0 inches

—Hardystone... 6.5 inches

—Sparta... 6.5 inches

—Newton... 6.0 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 1-2"

❄ Biggest snow event since... January 19, 2025

Union County

—Clark... 7.2 inches

—Fanwood... 6.2 inches

—Westfield... 6.2 inches

—Mountainside... 5.2 inches

—Scotch Plains... 4.7 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 2-3"

❄ Biggest snow event since... February 16-17, 2024

Warren County

—Hardwick Township... 6.5 inches

—Greenwich Township... 6.3 inches

—Hackettstown... 5.8 inches

—Belvidere... 5.5 inches

—Phillipsburg... 5.5 inches

—Washington Township... 5.5 inches

❄ Snowfall forecast... 1-3"

❄ Biggest snow event since... February 13, 2024

