NJ sandwiched between storm systems this weekend, pleasant weather in the middle

New Jersey will spend one more day on the chilly side, then temperatures will rebound into the 40s for the foreseeable future. At least Friday will be sunnier and less windy than Thursday, even though highs will only reach the mid 30s. A quick batch of snow showers will clip northern and central New Jersey late tonight, which could produce a fresh coating on the ground in spots. Valentine's Day Saturday looks like a nice February day, with sunshine and 40s. Clouds will keep temperatures a bit cooler for Sunday, and another storm system to the south will drive in rain and snow showers late-day. President's Day Monday is trending dry and mostly cloudy, with highs back in the 40s.

Friday NJ weather: One more chilly day

Temperatures on Friday are starting cold and will end cool. Having said that, it will be a more comfortable day than Thursday, thanks to a brighter sky and a considerably calmer wind. As you know, that makes all the difference.

Morning lows are near 20. And afternoon highs will get stuck in the mid 30s, just above the freezing mark. Skies will stay sunny and dry for the duration.

A few clouds will creep into the sky Friday evening. And after midnight, a weak disturbance sliding by to the north will likely shoot some spotty snow showers through northern and maybe central New Jersey. I do not anticipate any significant travel issues, although a fresh dusting or coating of snow is possible in spots. Snowfall should wrap up by daybreak Saturday.

Overnight low temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday NJ weather: A lovely Valentine's Day

I am still thinking that Saturday will be the nicest day of the week.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry, with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

That's it. Finally, a pleasant, seasonable February day. Can't complain about that, after the last month of misery.

Sunday NJ weather: Cloudy, cooler, late showers

Sunday turns cloudy, as a storm system approaches from the southwest. Because of that factor alone, high temperatures will scale back a few degrees, to around 40 degrees.

That storm system track is still a bit uncertain, but it will likely come close enough to produce at least some showers over southern New Jersey. Will it be the entire southern half of the state? Or will it be just Cape May County? Good question — I am going to leave the possibility open for both for now.

I think rain is the most likely precipitation type here, although some wet snowflakes are possible. Some forecast model solutions have flirted with the idea of snow accumulations from this system, but I just don't buy it. It's just not going to be cold enough for long enough for snow to fall hard enough for significant accumulations.

Total rainfall in South Jersey will likely be less than a quarter-inch. Those who see rain will see some decent snow melt. But not everyone will get wet here.

Monday NJ weather: Staying seasonable

Rain is forecast to wrap up by early Monday morning, although we will hold on to mostly cloudy skies throughout Monday. High temperatures will reach the lower 40s or so.

And we should see more 40s throughout next week, with daily variations depending on cloud cover, wind direction, and precipitation chances. (In other words, arctic air stays away for a while.)

Sunny skies on Tuesday could allow for some nice, mild 50s to emerge.

Model guidance is hinting at some inclement weather on Wednesday. Possible scenarios range from rain to snow. The Euro model even likes a few inches of accumulating snow at night.

Another storm system late next week could also get a little wintry and a little messy. Each of these will be "we'll see" situations, as they will be highly temperature dependent. We will have a better read and a better bead on this part of the forecast early next week.

