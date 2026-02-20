Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Friday:

🔴 Barber at Gloucester County shop is charged with invasion of privacy.

🔴 He's accused of putting cameras in the barbershop's bathroom.

MANTUA — A South Jersey barbershop employee is charged with placing hidden cameras in a bathroom open to customers, police say.

Mantua police detectives said they got a disturbing report around noon last Friday from the owner of Gino's Barbershop on Bridgeton Pike.

A hidden camera had been found inside a bathroom at the business.

The creepy devices only need a hole smaller than a dime to spy on vulnerable people using the restroom. Last year, similar cameras were found in bathrooms along the Ocean City Boardwalk.

According to police, the owner fully cooperated and helped investigators identify the man accused of placing the camera. The suspect is a barber at the local business.

✅A 21-year-old woman from Brick died after slipping off a trail in the Adirondacks

✅ Mount Marcy was Brianna Mohr's favorite mountain

✅ A ranger kept Brianna's dog until her family

BRICK — By age 20, Brianna Mohr had visited 48 states and chased adventure from coast to coast.

Last week, a spontaneous hiking trip to her favorite mountain — Mount Marcy in upstate New York — turned tragic. The 21-year-old slipped off a trail and couldn’t be reached for hours, despite rescuers who refused to give up, trekking mile after mile on snowshoes.

Brianna Mohr, 21, of Brick, was hiking with her dog Fezco on Feb. 12 when she slipped off a trail on Mount Marcy around 3 p.m. She called 911 but low cloud cover prevented New York State Forest Rangers from locating her for several hours.

Katelyn Svenson, Brianna's aunt, said in a GoFundMe campaign that New York State's highest peak was her favorite after last visiting in November. It was a last-minute trip because she had three days off from work, Sevenson said.

💡 1,250 WIC families get $200 utility grants

💡 AI-driven, no-application selection process

💡 Pilot focuses largely on Camden County

New Jersey is rolling out a new utility assistance program — but only for a limited group of families and only in select counties.

And critics of the Democratic administration say the program could prioritize people who are living in the country illegally over legal residents.

The state Department of Health announced a pilot program that will send 1,250 families enrolled in WIC a one-time $200 payment to help cover gas, electric, or water bills. Most recipients are in Camden County.

The money comes from the American Water Charitable Foundation and will be distributed through a tech company using state data to identify eligible households.

The program targets families enrolled the Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program, which serves lower-income pregnant women and parents with young children.

To qualify for WIC in New Jersey, a family of four can earn up to $59,478 a year.

LONDON (AP) — The brother of King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with his close relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He was released around 11 hours after he was detained with no charge, but he remains under investigation.

His arrest follows years of allegations over his links with Epstein, who took his own life in a New York prison in 2019. The accusation at the heart of his arrest is that Mountbatten-Windsor, who was known as Prince Andrew until October when his brother stripped him of his titles and honors, shared confidential trade information with the disgraced financier.

It is one of the gravest crises to affect the House of Windsor since its establishment more than a hundred years ago. Arguably, only the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936 and the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997 have been as grave for the institution of the British monarchy in modern times.

🔥 New Jersey braces for intensifying ICE battle as policies spread statewide

⚖️ State, county, and local leaders in New Jersey are rapidly expanding policies limiting cooperation with ICE, creating a patchwork of restrictions.

🏛️ Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s executive order banning ICE from state-controlled property has sparked similar moves at lower levels of government.

New Jersey is quickly emerging as a focal point in the national debate over immigration enforcement, as state, county, and municipal governments ramp up efforts to limit the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Gov. Mikie Sherrill recently signed an executive order prohibiting ICE agents from accessing state-owned or controlled property without a judicial warrant, and more county and municipal governments in New Jersey are following her lead.

Gov. Sherrill's executive actions build on earlier directives limiting cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities through the controversial Immigrant Trust Directive. Democratic lawmakers in Trenton are moving to codify and expand those policies through legislation.

Several bills under consideration would further restrict information-sharing with ICE, limit detention agreements, and formalize protections for undocumented residents. Proponents argue that local police should not be used as extensions of federal immigration enforcement.

