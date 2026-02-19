💡 1,250 WIC families get $200 utility grants

💡 AI-driven, no-application selection process

💡 Pilot focuses largely on Camden County

New Jersey is rolling out a new utility assistance program — but only for a limited group of families and only in select counties.

And critics of the Democratic administration say the program could prioritize people who are living in the country illegally over legal residents. (SEE ALSO: New Jersey lawmakers push back against ICE with three new bills.)

The state Department of Health announced a pilot program that will send 1,250 families enrolled in WIC a one-time $200 payment to help cover gas, electric, or water bills. Most recipients are in Camden County.

The money comes from the American Water Charitable Foundation and will be distributed through a tech company using state data to identify eligible households.

$200 utility relief for WIC families in Camden County

The program targets families enrolled the Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program, which serves lower-income pregnant women and parents with young children.

To qualify for WIC in New Jersey, a family of four can earn up to $59,478 a year.

State officials say families will be randomly selected, and no application is required. Recipients can apply the $200 credit to PSE&G, South Jersey Gas, Atlantic City Electric, or New Jersey American Water accounts.

AI-driven government assistance program

Distribution is being handled by Promise, a technology company that says it integrates state data and artificial intelligence to determine eligibility and deliver aid “without friction.”

The administration says the streamlined approach avoids red tape and gets money out faster.

Comes after 33% spike in NJ electric prices

The pilot follows Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s declaration of a state of emergency on utility costs. Her office says average residential electricity prices in New Jersey jumped more than 33% between 2023 and 2025.

While broader rate freezes and power expansion efforts are underway, this program delivers targeted assistance to a narrow group of families. State officials say the pilot could expand statewide if successful.

Critics: Program rewarding illegal immigration?

Republican critics of the administration called the program "a stunning admission of energy policy failure" and questioned whether those in the country illegally stand to benefit.

"Since the families will be “randomly selected,” there doesn’t appear to be any guarantee that illegal aliens won’t receive help with their utility bills before YOU do," conservative commentator Matt Rooney noted on Save Jersey.

Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, R-Morris, meanwhile, said the Trenton bailout will "subsidize its own mess."

"This is NOT 'driving down costs', and the bailout would not be necessary if not for the short-sighted green fantasies of [Sherrill's] party," Fantasia said on X.