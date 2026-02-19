There's an important recall update surrounding Wawa that affects a large majority of New Jersey's stores. But before we get into the details, here's what you don't have to worry about.

You don't have to worry about anything that's been ordered fresh to go, such as their milkshakes or items with milk products in them. All those types of food items are (as of now) unaffected by the current recall.

What is affected has to do with some of the milk products sold at Wawa's throughout the area, which includes stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.

According to a Wawa press release, "The beverages were recalled as a precautionary measure after identifying the potential of soft plastic pieces, which could pose a risk of choking, in 16-ounce Wawa Dutch Chocolate Milk, Wawa Chocolate Milk, Wawa Cookies N Cream Milk and Wawa 2% Reduced Fat Milk." The recall was announced on Feb. 18, 2026.

Latest Details

Here are the details of the specific milk products affected (All products listed below are 16 oz Wawa branded products).

Double Dutch Chocolate Milk - UPC 00726191015141 with a Mar. 2, 2026 printed date.

Chocolate Milk - UPC 00726191014908 with a Mar. 2, 2026 printed date.

Cookies and Cream Milk - UPC 00726191015158 with a Mar.2, 2026 printed date.

2% Reduced Fat Milk - UPC 00726191014380 with a Mar. 5, 2026 printed date.

As of this writing (Feb. 19, 2026), there have been no reported cases of plastic pieces being found in any of the milks sold. However, if you purchased one of the affected products above, there are a couple of options available to you.

Options

You can either contact Wawa directly at 1-800-444-9292, or email them at wawa.com/iframe/contact to request a refund, or for any questions you may have regarding the recall. Refunds will be issued via Wawa gift card.

