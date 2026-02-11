E-ZPass on New Jersey toll roads has been around now since the 1990s, so it's not anything new. Slowly, but surely overtime the technology of cashless tolling has taken over. And not just on one of New Jersey's toll roads, but all three. On the New Jersey Turnpike, The Garden State Parkway, and The Atlantic City Expressway.

The least amount of change over the years has probably been the New Jersey Turnpike since it doesn't have main toll plazas (with the exception of the beginning and end of the highway). Also because it doesn't utilize high speed tolls at the exit and entrance tolls.

The Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway, on the other hand, are different. With high speed tolling and one way tolls, those changes have been more noticeable.

And now with the elimination of physical toll plazas on the Atlantic City Expressway, the days of slowing down to pay a toll are all but numbered.

But it's that elimination of the physical tolls that may lead to a monopoly mistake on New Jersey's toll roads should the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike do the same as the Expressway.

A tolling monopoly

Not saying this will definitely happen, but it's important to point out what can happen when one company is in charge with no competition. It can lead to more control of how things are done, and more costs for you.

When it comes to tolls, that very situation may occur in the form of fees for those transponders, or for maintenance on the equipment. Surcharges on toll rates may also become more of a possibility.

I'm not saying E-ZPass will do this, but as of now they're the only cashless, high speed toll option we have in the Garden State. That means if they really wanted to, they could do whatever they want with additional costs should they become the only way to pay tolls in New Jersey.

Cashless competition

The best way around this from ever becoming a problem is to allow other companies onto our toll roads to collect fares. Yes, fees would have to exist since every business has to survive and make money.

But with more than one option to choose from, that would force tolling companies to compete. That in turn would benefit us with lower costs and options for being a customer.

Old physical options

Think about the past options before E-ZPass came into the picture. The Garden State Parkway, for example, offered its fare token as a way to make it cheaper for daily commuters. Having multiple companies managing cashless tolls in New Jersey would do the same, leading to better offers for commuters based on how they use our toll roads.

In my opinion, New Jersey should consider this sooner rather than later. Pulling the trigger now would ensure the equipment and infrastructure is in place for that day when all cash options disappear. And believe me, that day will eventually come for all three of our toll roads.

Think of this as the fare token option of the future, but all digital.

