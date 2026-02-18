It’s not that I disagree with Bruce Springsteen when it comes to Donald Trump. I would have preferred many Republicans in the primary over our convicted felon-in-chief.

But the so-called "welcoming" that The Boss extended to come see his upcoming 20-show tour, was not at all welcoming for some.

Bruce Springsteen Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI

Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour

It’s clearly going to be a political show, probably more than a typical brief Bruce rant between songs. It’s being marketed as such.

In announcing the spring tour Springsteen put out this statement in a video he posted on Instagram:

“We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair - the cavalry is coming! ... We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America - American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream - all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C..”

To call him a wannabe king may seem inflammatory to the alt-right, but again, it’s not that I disagree with Springsteen. When Trump himself said after he was elected, “you won’t need any more elections,” it is evidence enough of his mindset.

It’s where the statement goes from there that made me cringe.

“Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome - so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock ‘n’ Rebellion! I’ll see you there!”

Bruce Springsteen Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Really? Everyone?

Regardless of where you stand? I love ya, Bruce, but let’s get real. This is already set up to be a vibe of part concert, part political rally. Fans like former Gov. Chris Christie are allowed to have their own political opinions and beliefs, and I highly doubt to them the welcome feels sincere. If they believe this president is on track, they don’t feel welcome at a Rock ‘n’ Rebellion.