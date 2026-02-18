Those of us who are pet owners have been there before. That moment when we realize our pet is nowhere to be seen.

Sometimes it happens quietly, where our pets disappear out of our sight only for us to notice when we're trying to call them. Other times, our pets might take off trying to chase something such as a squirrel.

Most of the time, our pets will come back to us when we call their name. But that's not always the case. Sometimes, it can be a scary moment when we call them and they don't respond or come running back.

That situation just happened to one of our neighbors. It was a sunny afternoon when they realized their dog was gone.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

When we realized

Earlier this week I was walking home from school with my sons, just like any other day when the weather is nice. We had just one more block to go to get to our house when we noticed our neighbors frantically looking and calling out their dogs name.

Being we're an animal family ourselves, we walked over to see if we can help. I have to tell you, it was tough seeing how upset the kids were.

My one son continued home to take care of our pets, while my other son stayed with me to help search around the neighborhood.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Time goes by

My son and I went to one section of the neighborhood and split up so we can cover more ground, while our neighbors checked the other parts of the neighborhood.

We were searching for a good 30 minutes with no sign of the dog. No prints in the snow either that we were able to see. Eventually, we worked our way back to our neighbors house to tell them that we couldn't find the dog and that we'd keep our eyes open.

Fortunately, that wouldn't be a problem anymore.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The dog was found

Apparently, the dog made it all the way up the block and into someone else's yard, not really in an easy place to spot. It was still a long search time wise, but it was also such a relief to see the family relaxed again with their dog safely back home.

My son and I were happy to help, and would help any of our neighbors if that happened to them. Although it was only about 30 minutes of searching, it felt a heck of a lot longer than that.

A scary moment for sure, especially for the kids.

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The 10 most searched pets in the US The website allaboutcats.com took a look at internet search trends to see what the most in-demand pets are in the US. The results may surprise you. Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation. Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.