Even in snow, some NJ dog owners are still causing issues
I'm going to make this short and sweet. New Jersey dog owners, please stop being so lazy and do the right thing.
OK, so to be clear, this isn't to every dog owner out there as I'm sure other pet owners get just as frustrated by this as I do. It's those select few that ruin it for all of us.
Yes, New Jersey has been buried in snow for over a week now. And yes, It's been unseasonably cold to the point none of us really want to be outside.
Look, I get it. And for those of us who have dogs, we still need to take them out for their daily walk. But it's the walks where we seem to be having the issue.
No, I don't care about the yellow snow. There's nothing you can really do about that when the dog urinates anyway.
It's the other thing they do. And for some reason, dog owners are still lazy with cleaning up after their pet even in the snow.
What's more? They're leaving it right in the middle of the sidewalk since, and I'm guessing here, the dog can't do it's business on the side of the sidewalk.
Doggy bags, please
Again, I get it's cold out, but do you really have to leave your pets waste right in the middle of the sidewalk or in a pile of snow? Please do us all a favor and clean up after your pet.
