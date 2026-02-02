I'm going to make this short and sweet. New Jersey dog owners, please stop being so lazy and do the right thing.

OK, so to be clear, this isn't to every dog owner out there as I'm sure other pet owners get just as frustrated by this as I do. It's those select few that ruin it for all of us.

ALSO READ: Unique exotic reptile show comes to New Jersey this February

Yes, New Jersey has been buried in snow for over a week now. And yes, It's been unseasonably cold to the point none of us really want to be outside.

Look, I get it. And for those of us who have dogs, we still need to take them out for their daily walk. But it's the walks where we seem to be having the issue.

No, I don't care about the yellow snow. There's nothing you can really do about that when the dog urinates anyway.

It's the other thing they do. And for some reason, dog owners are still lazy with cleaning up after their pet even in the snow.

What's more? They're leaving it right in the middle of the sidewalk since, and I'm guessing here, the dog can't do it's business on the side of the sidewalk.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Doggy bags, please

Again, I get it's cold out, but do you really have to leave your pets waste right in the middle of the sidewalk or in a pile of snow? Please do us all a favor and clean up after your pet.

The 10 most searched pets in the US The website allaboutcats.com took a look at internet search trends to see what the most in-demand pets are in the US. The results may surprise you. Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for February (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during February. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.