Unique exotic reptile show comes to New Jersey this February
Here's something interesting and different happening. A reptile show is coming to New Jersey. A unique experience for sure.
And the timing of the show couldn't be any better. With New Jersey constantly stuck in the deep freeze since what feels like forever, anything we can do that's indoors and can help us stay warm is an absolute win.
ALSO READ: Heads up to NJ pet owners who go for walks in the snow
And if you're a reptile lover or just looking for something different to do, then this show is absolutely something you should put on your radar. It's the 2nd annual New Jersey Reptile Show, the states newest animal expo.
A unique experience
For those who never knew our state had such an expo to go to, you're not alone. I myself never knew up until now. And even though we may have missed the first one, there's no reason for us to miss it for it's 2nd annual return.
According to the event website, this is a " family-friendly reptile and exotic pet expo" that "will be an exclusive, one-day showcase where hobbyists, breeders, families, and the reptile-curious can come together to explore the amazing world of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates and exotic animals."
And the vendor lineup looks impressive, with over 70 tables to check out at the expo. And yes, you'll also be able to shop.
Event Details
The second annual New Jersey Reptile Show is happening on Sunday, Feb. 8 at the VFW Post 2179 in Port Monmouth (460 NJ Route 36, Port Monmouth, NJ 07758) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The expo is likely to sell out, so don't wait if you're thinking of going. More info, including how to purchase tickets, can be found here.
Even more happenings
Looking for even more things to do? Check out Jen Ursillo's list of 10 New Jersey festivals happening this February here (and yes, it includes The New Jersey Reptile Show).
5 Real Life Zombies; Animals That Live After Death
WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
The 10 most searched pets in the US
Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.