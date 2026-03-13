“In this office, my office, we believe in Bruce Springsteen.”

Remember that line delivered by Jeremy Strong playing Jon Landau in the movie “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,” released last year? If you do, you probably only remember it from the trailer. Not from actually watching the biopic. Safe bet, because not many did.

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It was a huge flop.

Its production budget was $55 million, and worldwide, it only made $45 million. They lost money.

Kind of shocking considering Springsteen’s longevity. So can another New Jersey rocker have a biopic made about him with different results? We are going to find out.

According to Deadline, Jon Bon Jovi is working with Universal Pictures for a biopic on his early rise to fame. No word on who is going to be playing the young version of Jon, but Deadline says Cody Brotter is going to be writing the script and Kevin J. Walsh and Gotham Chopra will be producing.

The project will cover “the formative years and the stepping stones to get to where the band’s rock anthems filled stadiums all over the world.”

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Okay, cool. But will it fill movie theaters?

Listen, I’m no music or movie critic. Other than some acting classes I took in NYC in my early 20s I studied nothing of the kind. I’m just a Jersey guy who knows that while both of these super-talented Jersey legends deserve all they’ve achieved, Springsteen is by far the more successful and critically acclaimed. He’s won 20 Grammy awards. Jon Bon Jovi is one you want to count as the honorary Person of the Year, and one as a band.

He’s won an Oscar and a Tony, and is an Emmy award away from EGOT status, while Bon Jovi has none of that. The Boss has earned twice what Bon Jovi has in lifetime concert earnings. If there wasn’t a public appetite for a biopic on Springsteen, is anyone really clamoring for a biojovipic? Yes, I made that up.

Hey, I hope he proves me wrong. He’s a good guy with a great heart. His Soul Kitchen's battle against hunger alone puts him in a special place. I just have a bad feeling we might be seeing “Deliver Me From Nowhere 2.0.”