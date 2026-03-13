St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner here in New Jersey. Pretty soon, we'll be seeing green everywhere.

Although, truth be told, New Jersey celebrates the Irish all month long. But with the official holiday coming up on Tuesday, Mar. 17, this weekend and leading up to the holiday itself is sure to see a much bigger ramp up of the green.

Outside the parades, bars, restaurants, and all the traditional ways to celebrate, there's also those more unique methods. Have you ever thought about celebrating over the water?

If so, then you're in luck. Happening this Sunday, Mar. 15, there's a special brunch cruise taking place that's sure to bring out those Irish vibes.

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Seastreak's special St. Patrick's Brunch Cruise

It's all about celebrating Irish heritage, but in a different kind of way. The cruise sets sail from their Highlands, NJ port and heads toward lower Manhattan.

But here's where it gets interesting. Along the way, you'll hear all about the history of Irish immigrants and their ties to the area. It's a fantastic cruise for anyone that's into historical events.

Speaking of history, you'll also hear about how Irish food has evolved, while enjoying your very own Irish brunch. Not to mention the great views around the Hudson.

The Seastreak St. Patrick's Brunch Cruise is happening Sunday, Mar. 15, 2026, departing at 10:30 a.m. from their Highlands port. Click or tap here to learn more about the cruise, including ticket info for this very special Irish-themed event.

2026 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date) It's St. Patrick's Day Parade season in New Jersey with the wearing of the green at over a dozen parades around the state. All are subject to postponement and cancellation without notice here. Parades are moved to the end of the gallery after they occur.

Let us know about a parade with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Big Joe's favorite Irish pubs in New Jersey Big Joe Henry picks his favorite Irish pubs for St. Patrick's Day — or any day of the year. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Jenry

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.