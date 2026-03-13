It's been almost 46 years now since Jason made his first appearance at Camp Crystal Lake. And now in 2026, Jason is just as popular as ever.

It was on May 9, 1980, when the original Friday the 13th made its debut in the United States. But what most people might not know is how big a role New Jersey plays in the movie.

A majority of the film was actually shot here in the Garden State at a camp that's still in operation today (Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco).

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Not only is this an active camp for scouts, but it's also available for tours on select dates as part of the Friday the 13th experience. Here's what you can expect in 2026.

Jason from Friday The 13th Movie Credit: Amazon (Canva Edit) loading...

2026 Tour Dates and Experiences

Numerous opportunities are still available for this year, including screenings when the calendar lands on Friday the 13th.

Although it's too late to experience screenings on Friday, Mar. 13, 2026, there are still limited opportunities to take advantage on Saturday, Mar. 14. After that, the next opportunity for a true Friday the 13th tour won't be until the weekend of Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

Summer and Fall Dates

The calendar doesn't have to land on Friday the 13th, as there are many other tour dates still available this summer. However, you don't want to wait long to sign up, as these tours are known to fill up fast.

All summer tour dates are happening from Jun. 5 to Jun. 13, which include extended tours, lakefront tours, and overnight experiences. There's also an October round of events happening from Oct. 9 to Oct. 17, 2026 (Click or tap here to learn more and to book your experience).

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5

The Full Schedule For Seaside Heights, NJ's, Movies On The Beach For 2026 Seaside Heights is hosting free movies on the beach every Sunday in the summer again this year. Movies are hosted at the Fremont Beach Area, and are of course free to the public Gallery Credit: Buehler

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.