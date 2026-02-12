There's always something exciting about finally getting that chance to start over in a new place. Especially when that place is not New Jersey.

So many people dream of leaving the Garden State, but for various reasons they can't. In most cases, it's usually because of their job or family circumstances. In those situations, it's every tough to make that move possible.

But sometimes you don't realize what you have until it's gone. And as I just learned from my parents, there are certain aspects of New Jersey life that they already miss.

Not enough for them to come back (yet), but enough for them to realize that there are aspects of New Jersey culture that will be missed.

The best of New Jersey

My parents have wanted to make this move out of New Jersey for a very long time now. Just waiting for the right time in retirement to pack it up and leave the place they called home for almost their entire lives.

Now, after being gone for around two months, there is one big thing that they apparently miss here that they don't have where they are now in Virginia. They miss the food in New Jersey.

But here's what's interesting about it. It's not just one particular item, it's the food in general. From ordering a pizza, to enjoying a bagel, and even purchasing produce in the local supermarket. It just doesn't meet the standards of what you find anywhere in New Jersey.

Enough to come back?

Knowing my parents, they won't be moving back to New Jersey anytime soon. Taxes are just too high to stay here, which is a big driver for so many who considering leaving the Garden State. Plus, the way of life is much slower where they are now, and they love how quiet the roads are.

But it still doesn't change the fact that they miss how good the food is back home. You just can't beat it.

So say what you want about New Jersey. There's always something about the state you're going to miss the most once you're finally out

