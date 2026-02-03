Here's a good question for you. If you're going to travel, what item are you most likely to forget when heading back home? It could be something you leave at a hotel, or something you leave at a relative or friends house.

At least with friends and family there's a possibility you'll get your belongings back. If it's something you forget at a hotel, motel, or anything like that, chances become much slimmer.

These are the kind of things that are fun to ask you while hosting our weekend morning show. I come across these surveys highlighting things such as what you forget the most at a hotel then ask you your thoughts.

However, I usually prefer to highlight what you tell me during the show since those responses are coming directly from you. Think of it as a more accurate representation of what we're thing here in New Jersey.

Your thoughts

With that said, sometimes what you say is completely different from what national surveys suggest. Other times, they're dead on.

When it comes to the question of what item we're most likely to leave behind in a hotel, your top response was aligned with the survey result. But before you scroll any further, what do you think the top answer is?

What item are we most likely to leave behind at a hotel? Think about it, then see if you were right.

What you said

According to you, the item we leave behind the most whenever we stay at a hotel is our phone chargers. And that's really no surprise, either.

Think about it. We plug them into the outlet nearest the bedstand and forget about it. It's just that simple. The second item according to you, by the way, was toothbrush.

