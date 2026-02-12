🔥 Three dogs killed in devastating Sussex County animal shelter fire

🐶 Dozens of rescue dogs evacuated as flames engulf Andover facility

💔 Community rallies to help OSCAR rebuild after catastrophic loss

ANDOVER — Tragedy struck in Sussex County yesterday after a devastating fire ripped through an animal shelter, killing three of the dogs inside.

Devastating fire at One Step Closer Animal Rescue in Andover

The fire broke out in the kennel area of One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR), a non-profit, located at 155 Stanhope Road in Andover, around 3:38 p.m., according to the Hopatcong Police Department.

ALSO READ: NJ senator renews push to cap college tuition rates

The building, which has been a haven for so many dogs, was caring for about 40 dogs at the time of the fire, and suffered catastrophic damage, according to OSCAR.

When the blaze first broke out, OSCAR posted an urgent plea on Facebook, begging people to come help evacuate the dogs and take them into their homes. But Hopatcong police declared it an active emergency, instructing people not to respond to OSCAR at that time.

“Thanks to the heroic efforts of first responders, volunteers, and partner rescues, many dogs were safely evacuated and transported to emergency foster homes and veterinary facilities. Some are being treated for injuries. All are shaken. So are we,” the shelter said on a GoFundMe page.

At least three of OSCAR’s beloved dogs lost their lives.

“We are grieving them deeply. They were not just animals in our care. They were part of our family,” the page says.

A fire broke out at One Step Closer Animal Rescue in Andover, claiming the lives of three dogs and causing utter devastation (Hopatcong Police Department via Facebook, Google Street View, Canva) A fire broke out at One Step Closer Animal Rescue in Andover, claiming the lives of three dogs and causing utter devastation (Hopatcong Police Department via Facebook, Google Street View, Canva) loading...

Several rescue dogs missing after fleeing into nearby woods

As of last night, several of the sheltered dogs, who were released from the kennel before the fire spread, were unaccounted for and may have run into the woods, police said.

Despite this devastating loss, OSCAR said it is not giving up and has launched a GoFundMe page to help it rebuild.

GoFundMe launched as community rallies to rebuild OSCAR shelter

“While we are beyond grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love and offers of donated supplies, we are facing a difficult reality that we currently have no facility space to store physical donations,” OSCAR pleaded.

Right now, the shelter is in dire need of monetary support to help it rebuild, relocate, and continue caring for the animals who depend on them.

Every dollar will go directly toward securing temporary and permanent housing, rebuilding the facility, veterinary care for injured and smoke-exposed dogs, and ongoing expenses, food, bedding, crates, and medical supplies for displaced animals, and ensuring the rescue dogs remain safe and supported.

The shelter thanked everyone who has reached out to help so far, saying their kindness means the world to them.

“The fire may have damaged our building, but it will not destroy our mission. We owe it to the dogs we lost. We owe it to the dogs still in our care. And we owe it to every future dog who will need us,” OSCAR wrote.

If anyone is interested in helping, please send an email.

Shelters around New Jersey have also issued a plea for help

Other animal shelters around the state are also pleading for kind, compassionate people to step up and help their friends at OSCAR. Jersey Shore Animal Center in Brick said every donation, big or small, helps them rebuild.

NJ 101.5 meteorologist Dan Zarrow shares personal connection

Riley was adopted by Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow and his family from OSCAR (Dan Zarrow) Riley was adopted by Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow and his family from OSCAR (Dan Zarrow) loading...

OSCAR is the same shelter where New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow and his family adopted their puppy Riley.

“Yesterday, our family celebrated the one month ' "Gotcha-versary" of our beautiful, spunky, sweet supermutt puppy Riley. Today, the shelter from which we adopted her - One Step Closer Animal Rescue OSCAR in Andover, NJ - suffered a devastating fire and burned down.

Riley was adopted by Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow and his family from OSCAR (Dan Zarrow) Riley was adopted by Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow and his family from OSCAR (Dan Zarrow) loading...

"Thanks to the heroic efforts of first responders and volunteers, most of the animals housed in the shelter were saved and evacuated. (Including Riley's mom, we were relieved to hear.) However, it appears three dogs passed away in the fire. Adopting through OSCAR was such a wonderful experience from start to finish. And I am proud to support them now and going forward in their time of need, sorrow, and hope,” Zarrow wrote on Facebook.

As of Thursday morening, more than 2,500 people have donated over $ 200,000 to the GoFundMe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom