Sick, hairless cats left at NJ business, animal shelters

🐕 14 cats have been left by two men

🐕 Most of the cats have upper respiratory illnesses

🐕 Police urge the men to contact a shelter instead of just leaving them

Police are looking for whoever has been abandoning hairless cats in the past week outside animal shelters and a business.

Hopatcong police posted images of two individuals they say left four cats in need of medical attention inside a cardboard carrier at Lakeside Construction on Sparta Road before dawn on Aug. 15. Hopatcong Animal Control Officer Gianna DiMatteo told the New Jersey Herald that some of the cats, which she described as being Peterbald felines, were missing eyes.

All of the cats have feline herpesvirus, according to DiMatteo. It is a highly contagious virus that is one of the major causes of upper respiratory infections in cats, according to International Cat Care. They appear to have had little human interaction and are scared, DiMatteo told the Herald.

Pick up truck police say was used by suspects who dropped cats off at a Hopatcong business Pick up truck police say was used by suspects who dropped cats off at a Hopatcong business (Hopatcong police) loading...

Sick cats

Ten other cats were left at animal shelters in Morris County and Sussex County within the past week, according to police. In all the cases the individuals were driving a newer white Toyota Tundra.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call 973-398-5000.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. New locations may be added as the year progresses so please check back often for updates. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Latest additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander