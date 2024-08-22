Sick, hairless cats left at NJ business, animal shelters
🐕 14 cats have been left by two men
🐕 Most of the cats have upper respiratory illnesses
🐕 Police urge the men to contact a shelter instead of just leaving them
Police are looking for whoever has been abandoning hairless cats in the past week outside animal shelters and a business.
Hopatcong police posted images of two individuals they say left four cats in need of medical attention inside a cardboard carrier at Lakeside Construction on Sparta Road before dawn on Aug. 15. Hopatcong Animal Control Officer Gianna DiMatteo told the New Jersey Herald that some of the cats, which she described as being Peterbald felines, were missing eyes.
All of the cats have feline herpesvirus, according to DiMatteo. It is a highly contagious virus that is one of the major causes of upper respiratory infections in cats, according to International Cat Care. They appear to have had little human interaction and are scared, DiMatteo told the Herald.
ALSO READ: No food, water for NJ dog abandoned on roadside
Sick cats
Ten other cats were left at animal shelters in Morris County and Sussex County within the past week, according to police. In all the cases the individuals were driving a newer white Toyota Tundra.
Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call 973-398-5000.
