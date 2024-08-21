Dog abandoned on NJ road: ‘Don’t bother trying to make sense of it’

🐕 Dog left in crate on Ocean County roadside

🐕 Discovery happened on Sunday

🐕 Investigation will happen

NEW EGYPT — A puppy trapped in a crate on the side of the road with no water or food — that’s how someone abandoned a dog in Ocean County.

“We have no idea what in the world people are thinking either, so don’t bother trying to make sense of it,” Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter said on Facebook.

The discovery happened Sunday on Monmouth Road near the New Egypt Flea Market.

A flea market visitor stopped to look at the crate, and now the stray is under the shelter’s care.

The dog had no identifying information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the shelter at 609-693-1900 or send an email to office@ahsppz.org.

