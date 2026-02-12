🔴 Former News 12 reporter enters the 2026 U.S. Senate race in New Jersey.

🔴 He's won a key endorsement from the Passaic County GOP.

🔴

A former New Jersey reporter has officially entered the race to become the first Republican to represent the state in the U.S. Senate since 1979.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will have to defend his seat this fall. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

While that's still months away, Republicans are lining up now for the June 2 primary race — and the opportunity to take on Booker.

Alex Zdan launches Republican Senate bid in New Jersey

On Thursday, the former News 12 reporter Alex Zdan confirmed his Republican primary run for Booker's seat in a post on X. The New Jersey Globe was the first to report his run. He's received the endorsement of the Passaic County Republican Organization.

"Incredibly grateful to the Passaic County GOP for its unanimous endorsement last night. As we begin this run for U.S. Senate, I'm so glad to again have the support of Chairman Peter Murphy," Zdan said.

Alex Zdan’s political history

It's not Zdan's first foray into politics. Since he was laid off from News 12 in 2023, Zdan has been a conservative contributor on and has founded a political action committee. His ALFA-PAC has raised over $33,000 since it was launched in 2024, according to Federal Election Commission data.

In 2024, he ran to replace disgraced former New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez. However, Zdan then endorsed Curtis Bashaw in the Republican primary, and Bashaw lost to Democrat Andy Kim. And last year, Zdan told Politico that he had also considered a run against U.S. Rep. Herb Conaway, D-N.J. 3rd District.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., addresses a gathering Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., addresses a gathering Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) loading...

Cory Booker on defense in 2026 New Jersey U.S. Senate race

Zdan is not the only Republican who wants his name on the ballot in the June primary. In December, former Tabernacle Deputy Mayor Justin Murphy announced his U.S. Senate run. Murphy also ran in the June 2024 Republican primary for U.S. Senate and placed a distant third with 11.3% of the vote.

The last Booker had to defend his seat was in 2020. He defeated Republican opponent Rik Mehta by 16 points.

In 2019, Booker announced his run for president. He suspended his campaign on Jan. 13, 2020, after several primary debate appearances.

