For years I've been a public advocate for the cause of empowering women who want to bring a baby from an unplanned pregnancy into the world.

I've been attacked by Republicans and Democrats for taking a strong stance that directly supports Pregnancy Resource Centers, formerly known as Crisis Pregnancy Centers.

While politicians on the GOP side talk about bans that they know have zero chance of getting through a committee hearing, let alone a full vote in the legislature, and woke Democrats talk about banning these critical care centers by calling them 'cults.'

Debbie Biskey and Options for Her take the message to Washington

The rest of us are standing up for women, children, families and care providers who see people, not political issues.

One of those outspoken leaders is my friend Debbie Biskey.

Debbie runs a pregnancy resource center called "Options for Her' and she was invited to speak in Washington DC at the annual 'Right to Life" rally.

I thought you should hear what she had to say on behalf of the voiceless Americans who are victims of the nations radical and extreme abortion policies.

A New Jersey call to action for the Right to Life movement

As a reminder, I'll be joining my friend, and champion of Life, Marie Tasy as emcee for the annual New Jersey Right to Life banquet in April.

Join me and help an important cause!

If you'd like to help Debbie's mission through Options for here, please click here.

Listen to Debbie Biskey's "Options for Her: March for Life" speech below:

