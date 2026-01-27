The immigration debate dividing New Jersey: Where do you stand?

📊 A recent national poll shows growing disapproval of ICE and increasing support for abolishing the agency amid controversial enforcement actions.

🏛️ New Jersey’s Gov. Mikie Sherrill has called for the impeachment of DHS Sec. Kristi Noem and demands greater accountability for ICE/DHS tactics.

✝️ Faith leaders and local officials — from Cardinal Joseph Tobin to Jersey City’s government — are mobilizing protests and ordinances in response to federal actions.

Federal Enforcement Meets New Jersey Politics

Right now, immigration enforcement isn’t just a policy debate — it’s political theater unfolding on New Jersey’s streets, in our state legislature, and in living rooms across New Jersey. Few issues have become more polarizing, often dividing our family and friends.

Governor Mikie Sherrill, only days into office, has thrust New Jersey into the national spotlight by demanding immediate impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Sherrill argues that federal agents, particularly ICE and DHS, are acting “outside the scope of their duties” and harming both immigrant and U.S. citizen communities — a charge she says should alarm Republicans and Democrats alike.

Speaking on WNYC, she called for ICE agents to be taken “off the streets immediately,” labeled the agency unaccountable and “lawless,” and referred to the federal immigration enforcement surge as a proto-militia undermining constitutional policing.

Where Americans Stand on ICE

Across the nation, public perception of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has shifted sharply. National polling from YouGov shows that roughly 46% of Americans now support abolishing ICE, compared with 43% who oppose that idea — a noteworthy change in public opinion measured just days after controversial shootings involving federal immigration agents.

Other surveys reflect similar trends: majorities say ICE’s tactics are too forceful, and support for protests against the agency has climbed amid highly publicized enforcement actions.

That data helps explain why New Jersey’s political discourse has become so charged: what was once a policy fight is now a broader cultural clash about enforcement tactics, public safety, due process and government accountability.

🗽 “Sanctuary State” and a School Bus Attack

Federal officials have seized on a tragic incident to further inflame the debate. Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin publicly criticized New Jersey as a “sanctuary state” — referencing the 2018 Immigrant Trust Directive, which limits state and local cooperation with ICE — after a man in the U.S. illegally allegedly threw a rock off a Turnpike overpass, severely injuring an 8-year-old girl on a school bus.

The alleged attacker, identified as a Mexican national living in the U.S. without legal status, has had prior encounters with law enforcement stretching back years, according to DHS. The agency placed a detainer on him after the January incident, and federal spokespeople used the case to argue that so-called sanctuary policies put communities at risk.

New Jersey’s 2018 directive prevents state and local police from conducting immigration enforcement or assisting with civil immigration detainers unless there’s a judicial warrant. That has drawn fierce rebuttal from Republicans and law enforcement advocates, who want state cops empowered to help deport undocumented immigrants.

🏛️ Local Actions Fuel Crossroads

In Jersey City, an executive order now prohibits ICE from using any city-owned property for operations, a symbolic but potent assertion of local autonomy amid federal actions.

And pressure is building for the state to codify the Immigrant Trust Directive into law. Advocates argue that formal legislation would strengthen protections for immigrant communities. But opponents — including some legal experts — warn that writing the directive into statute could expose the state to costly federal lawsuits and complications with immigration enforcement.

✝️ Faith Leadership Enters the Fray

This clash has also drawn unexpected voices into the spotlight. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of the Newark Archdiocese and a leading Catholic figure in New Jersey, has urged the faithful to “pray, mourn and say no” to additional ICE funding, characterizing the agency’s actions as wrong and urging political engagement.

Tobin joined a national interfaith prayer event where he encouraged people of faith to contact elected officials and oppose continued funding for the agency he described as lawless.

His remarks underscore how deeply immigration enforcement has penetrated local civic life — turning a federal agency into a flashpoint for moral, spiritual and political debate.

📉 A State and Nation Polarized

From the Governor’s mansion to church pews, from the Turnpike to Jersey City Hall, New Jersey’s ongoing ice wars reflect a broader national pattern: public confidence in federal immigration enforcement — and in DHS leadership — is declining, even as political polarization deepens.

For many residents of New Jersey, the drama isn’t abstract policy. It’s a reflection of how law, safety, identity and community intersect in one of the most diverse states in the nation. What happens next won’t just shape immigration policy; it will influence how Americans of all stripes — immigrant and native-born — see justice, enforcement and the role of government itself.

