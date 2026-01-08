🔻 NJ will require a statewide “bell-to-bell” school phone ban.

RAMSEY — New Jersey has adopted a law requiring all public school districts to enact a “bell-to-bell” ban on smartphone use by students.

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed the law that requires a uniform policy in all public school districts, restricting student use of internet-enabled devices during the school day.

District policies will become effective for the 2026–2027 school year, for grades kindergarten through 12.

Ramsey High School was the backdrop for NJ's new law on phone free schools

Ramsey, Woodbury schools showcased as phone-free model

The legislation was signed in Ramsey, in northern Bergen County. A local teenager began the news conference at Ramsey High School, sharing his personal experience with Yondr pouches over the past year under the suburban district’s own cell phone ban. Ramsey High School has just under 800 teen students.

Last winter, Murphy and an entourage of legislators visited a phone-free classroom in Gloucester County’s Woodbury Junior-Senior High School in February 2025.

Gov. Murphy signs school phone free legislation from Ramsey High School

What the bell-to-bell policy requires statewide

Board policies must prohibit the non-academic use of personal internet-enabled devices on school grounds during the school day, with limited exceptions.

Murphy said that districts already enforcing restrictions on smartphone use have reported a marked improvement in student engagement and teen-to-teen interaction between classes.

“I say this as a dad of four more so than a governor — I wish this ban had been in place a long time ago,” the lame-duck Democratic governor added.

Assemblywoman Rosy Bagolie sponsored the phone free legislation

Lawmakers, educators and parents rally behind phone-free classrooms

Also speaking on Thursday was Assemblywoman Rosy Bagolie, D-Essex County, a career educator and chief school administrator of the East Newark district and a prime sponsor of the legislation.

“This bill will help ensure that students are fully engaged in learning while they are in the classroom,” Bagolie said, adding that it is “a response to what parents, teachers, and principals have consistently told us—they need our support.”

The assemblywoman added that students already living with a classroom smartphone ban have said though it was initially hard to let go of the device, they are grateful for the time back to focus, in-the-moment around their peers and teachers.

Assemblyman Cody Miller, D-Gloucester, said the new smartphone school ban was not meant to be a punishment but a new layer of support.

Also sharing support for the law was Holly Moscatiello, a Little Silver mother of three children who founded The Balance Project. The grassroots effort aimed at not overusing tech among kids has grown to a nationwide movement.

New Jersey Education Association President Steve Beatty, who is still an active social studies teacher at Bridgewater-Raritan Regional High School, said the law will improve students' mental health "and create stronger classroom communities. That’s a win for everyone.”

NJ school phone ban signed in Ramsey, attended by (L) Assemblyman Cody Miller and (R) NJEA president Steve Beatty

Legislature approval and phone-free school grants

The measure cleared the state legislature in a flurry of activity Dec. 22.

It was passed by the Assembly, with a vote of 63-3. The Senate passed it 37-0.

Days earlier, New Jersey released almost a million dollars in phone-free grants for dozens of schools.

Holly Moscatiello, founder of Balance Project, cheers the phone free legislation

More than 22% of the money was earmarked for the state’s largest school district: Newark and several of its charter schools.

State education officials said the first round of grant money, which was included in this year’s state budget, was received by all 86 local educational agencies that successfully applied.

To qualify, schools were required to submit a letter of agreement committing to enforcing a bell-to-bell cell phone policy.

Under the new law, the restrictions on “internet-enabled devices” mean a smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, or other device able to connect to the internet, including social media appa.

The law does not include school-provided computers, laptops or tablets when used for educational purposes.

