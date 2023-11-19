NJ man, 74, identified as victim in deadly Bogota house fire

🔥 A 74-year-old man was killed in a predawn house fire

🔥 A woman in the home escaped the flames

🔥 The victim was a member of the Bogota VFW

BOGOTA — A 74-year-old Bergen County man has been identified as the victim of a deadly house fire this weekend.

Bogota police and fire were called to the house at 320 River Road around 6 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a fire, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Gerald Gaimo was later found unconscious in the home by first responders. He was declared dead soon after at Hackensack University Medical Center.

A woman who was also at the home managed to get out before police and fire arrived. Emergency responders evaluated her but she declined to go to a nearby hospital.

Deadly Bogota house fire 11/18/23 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) Deadly Bogota house fire 11/18/23 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) loading...

The BCPO is investigating the cause of the fire.

Bogota fire victim was a veteran

Gaimo purchased the home nearly 45 years ago in 1979, according to property records.

He was a military veteran, the Daily Voice reported.

Mayor Chris Kelemen said to ABC 7 Eyewitness News that the victim in the house fire was "a very nice gentleman who was very kind and extremely proud of his family and the country."

Social media posts by the Bogota VFW showed that Gaimo was a member of the organization. He took part in this year's Memorial Day ceremony.

