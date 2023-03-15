Did you vote? Results of the March school referendums across NJ

💲 Voters decided on more than $520 million in new spending Tuesday

💲 Monroe (Middlesex) voters rejected the third request in five years

💲 One referendum passed by just 7 votes

Most of the 11 referendums up for a vote in New Jersey passed including the most expensive questions in the Bridgewater-Raritan school district totaling $155 million.

One of the two rejected referendums was in Monroe (Middlesex) where voters kept up their streak of rejections by a 54%-46% margin. They turned down a $103.6 million plan that would have funded additions and renovations to the high school, middle school and Applegarth Elementary School.

Monroe voters had also turned down referendums in 2018 and 2019

Hillsdale voters turned down an $82 million request that would have demolished the George G. White Middle School and built a new school by a 63%-37% vote, according to the district website.

An $18.9 million question in the Riverdale school district for improvements, alterations, renovations, repairs and upgrades passed by only seven votes.

For the approved projects, the state will cover up to 40% of the construction costs with additional taxes and fees imposed to cover the rest.

The approved referendums are:

🔴 Bridgewater-Raritan: Question 1 — $120,580,869 (71%-29%) Question 2 — $34,783,460 (61%-39%)

🔴 Maywood: $22,060,140 (per the district website)

🔴 Morris Plains: $9,498,051 (73%-27%)

🔴 Riverdale: $18,921,796 (50%-49%)

🔴 Saddle Brook: $14,441,787 (per the district website)

🔴 Springfield (Union): Question 1 — $18,878,356 (77%-23%) Question 2 — $13,994,508 (72%-28%)

🔴 Washington Township (Morris): $28,809,494 (53%-47%)

🔴 Woodbridge: $32,348,471 (80%-20%)

Results were not posted Wednesday morning by the Bergen County clerk's office for Bogota, Maywood and Saddle Brook.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

