Mmm donuts! This was just named the best donut shop in New Jersey
Sure, we just passed National Donut Day on June 6, but shouldn’t we celebrate donuts every day?
Let’s be honest, they’re good any time of day. They could be light enough to be breakfast or decadent enough to be dessert. I’m happy either way.
Donuts are the character actors of food.
Where are the best donuts in New Jersey?
Have you been to the spot in New Jersey that has the best donuts in the state, according to the publication Love Food?
They based their rankings on user reviews, awards, and accolades given to bakeries across the U.S. to find the best in each state.
Broad Street Dough Co.
The Garden State’s finest donuts can be found at Broad Street Dough Co., according to their research.
Having originally earned its badges for making donuts based on classic Girl Scout cookies, Broad Street Dough Co. has become the go-to place for anyone craving donuts in New Jersey.
The shop is known for crafting tailor-made treats that are exclusively prepared upon order.
I’ve had their donuts before, and I have to back up Love Food on this one. Don’t get me started on their Brunch Broad donut, or I’ll go full Homer Simpson.
MMMM donuts - Homer Simpson
Broad Street Dough Co. has three New Jersey locations
🍩 2005 Route 35, Oakhurst, NJ
🍩 1861 Route 35, Wall, NJ
🍩 177 Elton Adelphia Road, Freehold Township, NJ
According to their website.
Every one of our delectable doughnuts is personally crafted to your order, ensuring that every bite is a mouthwatering delight.
Ensuring that there’s something for everyone, Broad Street Dough Co. has Kosher, vegan, and gluten-free options.
You can select from 40 different donuts and over 15 specials every weekend.
