The popular chef and host of the ratings rocket Drivers, Dine-ins and Dives, Guy Fieri comes to New Jersey to display three Jersey Shore restaurants in this season’s installment of the famous show.

It is season 40 of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on the Food Network and it is great to see that New Jersey will be well represented.

First up will be Cave’ Bistro in Avon, New Jersey.

Chef and owner Doug Stehle has presented a restaurant that is nutritious and very tasty. Looking at the menu I can see that Guy will have a fun time trying to pick out a signature dish or two because they all look outstanding.

This summer Chef is serving up scallops and an organic chicken thigh with stir-fried noodles and mushrooms that looks delicious. The steak is inviting as is the bone marrow burger which I am sure bursts with flavor. Cannot wait to see how this episode turns out.

Th second Jersey Shore restaurant Skratch Kitchen in Belmar, New Jersey will be highlighted on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, and will air at 9 p.m.

Skratch Kitchen looks like a great summer hang. In looking over the menu they had me at the Cajun clams, the stuffed rigatoni and shrimp pasta, the Tuscan cod, and the chicken savoy. Holy smokes I am hungry!

Skratch Kitchen has a formidable menu that accentuates the fresh seafood options that are available to us here at the Jersey Shore. Looking forward to seeing what Guy says about this unique restaurant.

The third Jersey Shore restaurant is Seed to Sprout Avon by the Sea, New Jersey.

The episode on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives is Grand Slam Sammys and will air on Friday night at 9:00pm on Friday, September 6, 2024. Sammys is Guy’s vernacular for sandwich.

The healthy menu at Seed to Sprout will appease Guy and his selection.

I like the look of the bacon cheese melt and the California burger offerings that Seed to Sprout has. You must love a restaurant that serves breakfast all day. I hope that Guy gets into that. Congratulations on being highlighted and I look forward to watching the episode.

Your summer schedules are busy but if you have recording capabilities on your TV then record these Jersey Shore restaurants on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.

Better yet, go to these restaurants and try them.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

