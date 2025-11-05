It keeps happening, and frankly, it’s getting scary. As much as we don’t want to think the classic New Jersey diner could become an endangered species, there are signs it could happen.

Mustache Bill's Diner in Barnegat Light. The Cherry Hill Diner. The Marlton Diner. The Penn Queen Diner in Pennsauken. The Country Club Diner in Voorhees. The Galaxy Diner in Rahway.

All gone. And that’s just to name a few.

The latest

Now comes the sad news that a diner around for the better part of a century has closed. The Miss America Diner in Jersey City has shut down after an 85-year run. On Friday, the owners announced the heartbreaking news on Facebook.

“It is with extreme sadness we announce that the Miss America Diner will be closing her doors on Monday, November 03, 2025.”

The post went on to say: “We wish to thank our hardworking staff for their dedication and especially to our loyal customers who kept us going for the last 13+ years. We thank you for your patronage and the support you gave to our small business! We couldn't have done it without you!! ❤Thank you everyone!”

What’s next

The building will be occupied but it won’t be a diner anymore. Although it will be a different type of eatery. Salumeria Ercolano, an Italian deli, is moving in. That’s an already established nearby business less than 3 miles away.

Miss America owners celebrated the fact that their old building would still serve food even if not in the form of a diner.

The future

It’s really not hyperbole to say diners may soon be a thing of the past. They have been closing at a rapid rate. Some diehards say a true diner is one open 24 hours, seven days a week, but there are only more than a dozen of those left in the entire state.

Remember how we once thought drive-in movies would never die? When a business model isn’t keeping up with modern realities the nostalgia only goes so far. Get those disco fries while you can. And maybe swipe some of those paper placemats with all the ads on them for a time capsule.