The band is back together on stage. After a bit of an absence while I ran around the state running for governor, it was time to restart the stage shows!

Thanks to my friend, Steve Trevelise, I'll be hosting a fun night of comedy on Saturday, Nov. 15, in Freehold at Fred and Murry's Kosher Deli. They've got a room at the deli specifically for events like ours, "Sloppy Joe's Comedy Club."

Of course, when discussing this on the show, I started thinking about the food and the club's namesake. Growing up in Cherry Hill, my friends were either Jewish or Italian, but the Sloppy Joe was not a deli creation; it was ground beef in a sweet ketchup-based sauce. B

But at the Deli in Freehold, they're famous for the kosher deli version, with Russian dressing, coleslaw and at least two meats. The original sloppy Joe is credited to Town Hall Deli in South Orange and goes back to 1927.

The Kosher version is similar but doesn't have cheese. Apparently, the coleslaw and dressing are not enough of a buffer to keep within the kosher diet restriction of separating meat and dairy. But either way you have it, meat and cheese or meat and Russian dressing, the original sloppy Joe looks delicious.

Join us for a sandwich and a laugh on Saturday night, Nov. 15. On stage will be Trev, Eric Potts, Jill Myra and our headliner, Fred Rubino. It will be a great night out with fantastic food.

See ya there!