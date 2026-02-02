While many NJ diners are folding, this one is forming a chain
It’s been the stuff of many articles, even ones I’ve written. The business model of the New Jersey diner is starting to die. Not one of those fast deaths you wish for your favorite uncle so they don’t suffer, but the slow, torturous kind that you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.
Diners closing
According to an article in the Bergen Record, as many as 150 diners closed over the past decade. Certainly, more are closing than opening. It reads like a memorial to victims.
The Penn Queen
The Cherry Hill Diner
The Country Club Diner
The Galaxy
Marlton Diner
The Bendix
Many, many more.
Times and tastes of younger people have changed. The customer base of diners is graying, and many in the industry say it isn’t sustainable. Profit margins for restaurants in general are tighter than most of the public realizes, and the hours it takes to run a diner can break a person.
Yet, with so much going against diners in general in New Jersey, there’s one in New Jersey that keeps expanding and is becoming basically a chain.
Pandora Diner
It already has locations in Cinnaminson, Hainesport, Springfield, and Williamstown. Now they are adding another. The ownership group is now taking over Vorhees Diner on Route 73 in Voorhees Township. The Vorhees Diner closed in the summer of 2024. After a year and a half, it’s expected to open as a Pandora in the next few weeks.
