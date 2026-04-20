Years ago when I worked in Detroit, I knew a guy who was obsessed with hummingbirds. Now it feels like everyone is.

I’ve never been a bird person, and I’m practical enough to listen to the bear population control people who warn bird feeders can attract bears. They also make it easier for avian flu to pass among birds by attracting them all to one area and increasing contact.

How to get hummingbirds in your yard

But enough of my Debbie Downerism.

You’re here because you love them and you want to see more of them stick around your property. NorthJersey.com published how to improve your chances.

By mid-April, New Jersey starts to see its first real hummingbird activity, with the tiny ruby-throated variety making the long trip north from Central America and settling in to claim territory for the breeding season.

In fact, sightings typically begin popping up right around that mid-month mark, with males often arriving first and females following about a week later.

To see where migration stands at any given time this tool will help.

It’s a 2026 migration map put out by Hummingbird Central.

Once they arrive, the goal is simple. Attract them to your yard by giving them easy calories and a reason to stick around.

Feeders are the obvious draw, but it’s what’s inside and how you maintain them that matters most. A basic sugar-water mix, about one part sugar to four parts water mimics natural nectar and provides the quick energy these birds need after migration.

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Important do's and don'ts of attracting hummingbirds

They’re very attracted to the color red. So use it. Red flowers, red bird feeders, red anything. But don’t put red dye in their sugar water solution. Some hummingbird lovers do this but experts say it’s a mistake. The dye can be harmful to them and shouldn’t be used.

Cleanliness is key. Fresh nectar should be swapped out regularly, especially as temperatures climb, because spoiled solution can harm the birds. Placing feeders in partial shade helps slow that process and keeps things safer.

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But feeders alone won’t turn your yard into a hummingbird hotspot.

Planting nectar-rich flowers, especially bright red or orange tubular blooms, gives them a natural food source and keeps them coming back.

Grouping similar plants together makes them easier to spot, and staggering bloom times ensures there’s something available from spring through late summer.

Add a few shrubs or small trees for perching and nesting, ease up on pesticides so insects remain available for protein, and you’ve basically created a hummingbird rest stop right outside your window.

But me? I say charge them rent.

LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in New Jersey from Project FeederWatch. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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