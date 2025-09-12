One of the big activities in Jersey every summer is to take advantage of the proximity to the Delaware River and go tubing.

Tubing on the Delaware River turns dangerous

As with every activity involving flowing water, you must still be aware of your surroundings and take precautions.

In mid-August, a woman was tubing down the Delaware when she hit some fast-moving water and crashed into a tree.

The tube flipped and the women became trapped under the tree, held by the strong current.

Police chief jumps in to save a life

Miraculously, a short distance away, Lebanon Police Chief Jason Cronce saw the dangerous situation unfold.

He immediately took off for the water, jumped in and was able to free the woman from the tree and pull her to safety.

Community leaders praise chief’s heroism

Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson had this to say about Chief Cronce's heroics:

“This was an extraordinary act of courage...Chief Cronce’s selflessness and swift response reflect the very best of public service and a deep commitment to protecting the lives of others.”

From near tragedy to Blue Friday honor

It's dangerous to enter a river with a strong current for sure, but without the chief's selfless act of courage, it's very likely that first responders would have been looking for a body instead of celebrating the saving of a life.

Lebanon Township Police Chief Jason Cronce is our Blue Friday honoree this week. A reminder of the sacrifice and courage our police officers show every day on behalf of complete strangers.

As I have said for many years, there is a thin line between civilization and savagery, and that line is Blue.

