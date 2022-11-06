NJ summer camp counselor indicted on sex assault charges

A 24-year-old summer camp counselor has been indicted on charges that he molested three boys at a North Jersey facility.

Joshua Daranijo, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was indicted by a Hunterdon County Grand Jury for three counts each of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both second-degree charges.

He has also been charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, for possession of child pornography, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said.

Daranijo has been accused of fondling two 10-year-olds and an 11-year-old, at Camp Bernie in Lebanon Township.

Parents of campers were emailed in July about the alleged incidents before Daranijo was arrested in August.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past year through 2022 There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey this past year.

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal...