NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County

A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp.

Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday.

Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys under the age of 13 at Camp Bernie in Lebanon Township.

According to the affidavit in the case, Daranijo fondled two 10-year-olds and an 11-year-old on a total of five occasions above their clothing. The boys told some fellow campers and friends about the incidents.

All the incidents took place at the camp, according to the document.

Parents were notified of allegations before arrest

Parents were initially notified via email in July about the incidents by Ridgewood YMCA of Bergen County President and CEO Ernest Lamour. The counselor's identity was not disclosed by Lamour who said the counselor was told to leave camp until the allegations were resolved.

Daranijo was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault by contact and three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held in the Warren County Jail pending his first court appearance.

Joshua F. Daranijo Joshua F. Daranijo (Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson asked any with information about the case to call 908-788-1129.

Lamour on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment about the arrest. Earlier he said that the Ridgewood YMCA is cooperating with the investigation.

Camp Bernie is a 248-acre camp that offers day camp and overnight programs in the summer. First established in 1872, it was purchased by the Ridgewood YMCA of Bergen County in 1956.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey Happy National Roller Coaster Day! The state of New Jersey is home to the 5th most roller coasters in the United States, spread across 14 thrilling theme parks.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.