Hunterdon County, NJ camp counselor accused of inappropriately touching

LEBANON TOWNSHIP — A camp counselor was fired from Camp Bernie in Hunterdon County after being accused of inappropriately touching campers.

Parents were told about the incident in an email dated July 16 from Ridgewood YMCA President and CEO Ernest Lamour, according to an email obtained by LehighValleyLive.com.

The counselor, whose identity was not disclosed, was told to leave the camp until the allegations are resolved, Lamou's letter says. The camp was seeking out other children who have interacted with the counselor.

Lamour's letter says the counselor worked in the day camp program but did not disclose details of the allegations.

"We have no further comment at this time. There is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities," Lamour said in an email to New Jersey 101.5.

Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Paul Approvato told New Jersey 101.5 that an investigation is underway and that no charges have been filed.

Camp Bernie is a 248-acre camp that offers day camp and overnight programs in the summer. First established in 1872 it was purchased by the Ridgewood YMCA of Bergen County in 1956.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

