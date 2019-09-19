10-year-old fighting for life after being hit by car in Hunterdon

LEBANON TOWNSHIP — A 10-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

Hunterdon County prosecutors say the child was walking with a friend on County Route 513 when the child "darted out into the roadway" and was struck by the vehicle.

The crash happened before 7:52 p.m. near Bunnvale Road. Sunset was 7:01 p.m.

The speed limit is 45 mph and there are no sidewalks. The intersection is near a YMCA and a library.

Prosecutors have not announced any charges against the driver.

The child was flown to Morristown Memorial Hospital and remained there Thursday afternoon.

Prosecutors did not release the identities of the child or the driver.

