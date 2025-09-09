🔴 Impact of Hurricane Erin on New Jersey beaches outlined in new report

🔴 Waves leave sand cliffs up and down the Jersey Shore

🔴 Will cuts in federal funds leave shore towns high and dry?

A new state report finds Hurricane Erin left scars at dozens of beaches along the New Jersey coastline, and nine of them suffered worse erosion than the others.

While the eye of Erin stayed hundreds of miles away from the Jersey Shore, the Category 5 storm had serious coastal impacts.

Huge waves that reached 12 feet in the air crashed onto beaches, while high tide flooded shore towns. In Margate, more than a dozen people were rescued from floodwaters.

All of the notable damage to beaches occurred from Long Beach Island and down, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection survey.

"We're lucky we've invested so heavily in the protection of our shoreline. These engineered beach and dune systems are the first line of defense to storms just like this," DEP Commissioner Shawn Latourette said.

Erosion at Belvoir Ave in Beach Haven on Aug. 22, 2025 (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) Erosion at Belvoir Ave in Beach Haven on Aug. 22, 2025 (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

Erosion cliffs from Hurricane Erin

According to the report, the DEP's Office of Coastal Engineering surveyed 81 beaches along the Jersey Shore on Aug. 22.

Nine beaches had moderate beach or dune erosion, while the others only had minor issues.

The following beaches had moderate damage. Assessments are included verbatim from the DEP report.

🔴 Atlantic City — Inlet Jetty to Ventnor Border: Minor to moderate sloped erosion. Minor dune scarping, up to 2’ in height. Moderate erosion and dune impacts focused on stretch from St. James Place north to Absecon Inlet jetty. Wave runup/tide to the upper beach/dune.

Beach erosion at 12th and 13th Streets in Avalon on Aug. 22, 2025 (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) Beach erosion at 12th and 13th Streets in Avalon on Aug. 22, 2025 (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

🔴 Avalon — Up to 40’ of sloped erosion with vertical dune scarps up to 10’ in height and up to 15’ in width. Dune scarping focused between 10th and 15th Streets and 21st and 23rd Streets. Wave runup/tide to the upper beach/dune. Damage to several crossovers.

🔴 Bay Head — Up to 125’ of sloped erosion. Wave runup/tide and debris to the upper beach/dunes. Some sporadic minor scarping of the beach. Sand fencing damage throughout a large section of the Borough’s beaches.

🔴 Beach Haven — Up to 30’ of sloped erosion, up to 3’ in height. Several sections of new and additional vertical dune scarps, up to 12’ in height. Focus of damage is between Holyoke Ave. and Centre St. with isolated sections of new damage between Centre St. and 13th St. Wave runup/tide to the upper beach/dune. Several crossovers damaged

Erosion at Jacqueline Ave in Holgate on Aug. 22, 2025 (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) Erosion at Jacqueline Ave in Holgate on Aug. 22, 2025 (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

🔴 Holgate — Up to 20’ of sloped erosion, up to 3’ in height. Several sections of new and additional vertical dune scarps, up to 10’ in height. Focus of damage is along the southern ½ of Holgate. Wave runup/tide to the upper beach/dune. Several crossovers damaged.

🔴 North Wildwood — Hereford Inlet & Surf Ave: Up to 60’ of sloped erosion. Wave runup/tide to the upper beach/dune/seawall. No major incidents or damage observed or reported to the inlet beach and inlet seawall.

🔴 Ocean City — Up to 50’ of sloped erosion throughout the City with vertical dune scarping up to 6’ in height. Dune scarping focused on reach from ~3rd St. to ~10th St. Some additional crossover damage. Wave runup/tide to the upper beach/dune.

Beach erosion at 5th Street in Ocean City on Aug. 22, 2025 (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) Beach erosion at 5th Street in Ocean City on Aug. 22, 2025 (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

🔴 Sea Bright — Up to 70’ of sloped erosion. Wave runup/tide and debris to the upper beach/dune. ~1,800 linear feet of vertical dune scarping, up to 5’ in height, continues to

worsen. Section with little to no beach north of Ship’s Ahoy Beach Club.

🔴 Strathmere — Minor to moderate sloped erosion with vertical dune scarping up to 12’ in height and up to 20’ in width. Dune scarping focused on reach from Seaview Ave. to Sherman Ave. Additional crossover damage with ~12 crossovers initially closed. Wave runup/tide to the upper beach/dune

Erosion at Williams Ave in Upper Township/Strathmere on Aug. 22, 2025 (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) Erosion at Williams Ave in Upper Township/Strathmere on Aug. 22, 2025 (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

Who will repair the beaches impacted by Hurricane Erin?

According to Commissioner Latourette, the state and federal government won't step in to fix the beaches this time.

LaTourette said taxpayers already fund the dune protection system. It's paid for with around 75% federal funds, and most of the rest comes from the state government.

Local municipalities are responsible for dune maintenance except when damage is severe, as it was post-Hurricane Sandy.

