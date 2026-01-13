❄️The historic Deauville Inn in Strathmere will close for the winter on Jan. 26

STRATHMERE — A popular Cape May County restaurant, which is typically open year-round, has decided to close for the winter months and reopen in the spring, as reported by NJ.com.

The Deauville Inn, a fixture in Strathmere since 1881, has always thrived as a premier summer destination.

The Deauville Inn in Strathmere will close for the winter starting January 26 and re-open in April (Deauville Inn via Facebook)

New ownership’s push for year-round dining in Cape May County

New ownership set a course in 2019 to make the inn a year-round landmark, however, over the past five years, the Deauville Inn has faced numerous challenges.

“While we believed deeply in the vision of year-round operations, the reality of the winter months on a sparsely populated barrier island has led us to embrace our primary identity — The Jersey Shore’s premier summer destination,” according to a post on the inn's Facebook page.

Winter shutdown reflects realities of off-season tourism at the Shore

The Facebook post indicates the Deauville Inn will close on Jan. 26 to focus exclusively on the upcoming summer season. It will reopen in April “with a refreshed team in both mind and spirit, ready to deliver an amazing experience,” the Facebook post reads.

A storied Jersey Shore restaurant with roots dating to 1881

Home to one of the only waterfront oyster bars in South Jersey, the historic Deauville Inn was originally founded by James Carothers, an immigrant from Ireland, who came to the U.S. and opened it as the Whelan Hotel in 1881, according to information posted on the restaurant's website.

By the 1920s, the Whelan Hotel was renamed the Deauville Inn. According to the inn’s website, it was rumored that a casino was featured in one of the upper rooms and famous entertainers like Jimmie Durante and Sophie Tucker would appear.

The Deauville Inn in Strathmere (once the Whelan Hotel) will close for the winter starting January 26 and re-open in April (Deauville Inn)

From the 1930s to the 1990s, Charlie and Madeline Weiss became the owners of the Deauville Inn, according to the restaurant's website. When Charlie passed away in 1980, Madeline sold the property to Walter Carpenter, who used to tend bar at the Deauville Inn in the ‘50s and ‘60s, the restaurant's website said.

Walter and his wife, Gloria, became the stewards of the property for the next 40 years.

Upscale revival and modern dining under new leadership

When Tom Fox bought the property in October 2019, he revamped the property and the menu to provide a more upscale experience for customers in Strathmere, according to the restaurant's website.

Today, the Deauville Inn features an oyster dock, a sunset deck, the sand bar for casual dining, and a reservation-only dining room that overlooks the bay and features an eclectic seafood menu, plus fresh-cut steaks and specialty wines.

So, after a long winter’s nap, the Deauville Inn will see everyone again in April, just in time for peak spring and summer tourism season.

