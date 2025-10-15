The National Ocean Service describes a “barrier island” as a constantly shifting deposit of sand that forms parallel to the coastline. Driven by wind, waves, storms, and other geographic forces, these islands are in a continuous state of change — growing, eroding, or even disappearing altogether.

Barrier islands are the foundation of the Jersey Shore

The vast majority of Jersey Shore resort towns are built on these fragile landforms. This includes places like Seaside Heights, Island Beach State Park, Absecon Island, Ocean City, and the Wildwoods. By nature, barrier islands are not meant to be stable — they move, shift, and unfortunately, always erode over time.

Tourism at risk: Erosion threatens $50B industry

New Jersey’s tourism industry is one of the state's biggest economic drivers, bringing in a record $50.6 billion in 2024 from 123.7 million visitors. A significant portion of that revenue comes from people enjoying our beaches, boardwalks, hotels, casinos, and home rentals.

But Mother Nature is relentless. The Nor’easter that struck on Oct. 12 and 13, devastated large sections of the Shore, stripping away tons of sand. It came on the heels of earlier storms this year that caused weeks of damaging rip tides and ongoing erosion.

Are beach replenishment projects worth it?

It can seem senseless to keep pouring millions of dollars into beach replenishment projects year after year, only for nature to take the sand back.

Yet, in my view, this spending is a necessary evil — essential to keeping our beaches safe, beautiful, and attractive to vacationers.

I remember a time when large stretches of Ocean City’s beach were just a few feet away from the boardwalk. I also remember the year when so much sand was lost in Strathmere that the beach was reduced to a muddy bottom. That’s not just an eyesore— it’s a threat to tourism, safety, and local livelihoods.

Federal funding cuts could sink Shore protection

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has done an incredible job over the years rebuilding and protecting our beaches. But now, that work is in jeopardy. Proposed federal budget cuts have put future funding at risk. Without continued federal support, many beach replenishment projects could be cancelled. Others would have to rely more heavily on state and local funding—leading to higher taxes and increased beach tag prices for residents and visitors.

As Scott Wahl, Avalon’s Business Administrator, told CBS News:

“The beaches are the economic engine for the southern shore area. Without them, we don’t have an economy.”

As of now, the fate of 2026 replenishment projects remains uncertain.

Congressman Jeff Van Drew has pledged to fight for beach funding in next year’s budget, saying:

“I will always protect our Jersey Shore.”

I sure hope so.