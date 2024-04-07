Attention cheese lovers! Mutzfest is back in New Jersey for 2024

My mouth is watering just writing this. Is there anything better than cheese?

Well 🎶 start spreading the news 🎶, because there’s a festival returning to Hoboken, NJ that truly understands the assignment: give us New Jerseyans fresh mozzarella!

This will be the 12th year that the Hoboken Mutzfest is being held, and it’s aging like a fine wine (which, of course, would pair nicely with some cheese).

Photo by Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash Photo by Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash loading...

In addition to the delicious mutz, there will be family-friendly activities, live music (including a Frank Sinatra sing-a-long), a canal eating contest, and a beer & wine garden.

Beer Festival Emily Slape loading...

As of writing this, so far the line up is:

Dolce & Salato

Lisa’s Deli

A Hoboken classic Italian deli

Photo by laura novara on Unsplash Photo by laura novara on Unsplash loading...

M & P Biancamano

Described as “a MutzMaker founder,” Biancamano has been with the festival from the start.

Photo by laura novara on Unsplash Photo by laura novara on Unsplash loading...

Tony Boloney’s

Vito’s & Son Italian Deli

Vito is another mainstay at Mutzfest, he’s brought his skills to the festival every year since they started.

Vinnie Mootz

Doesn’t the name say it all? Vinnie is the winner of the homemade mutz competition for three consecutive years. He’s been voted the best homemade by the MutzMakers.

Buffalo mozzarella svariophoto loading...

As if you needed any more incentive to go try a ton of fresh mozzarella - proceeds from Mutzfest will go toward the Hoboken Bike Camp for those with disabilities and several other community initiatives that Hoboken Family Alliance funds.

The 12th annual Hoboken Mutzfest will take place on Sunday, Apr. 28 under the 14th Street Viaduct from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Photo by Marie Dehayes on Unsplash Photo by Marie Dehayes on Unsplash loading...

You can purchase tickets here.

LOOK: Go Inside Frank Sinatra's Private Desert Hideaway For some, Frank Sinatra was the epitome of cool. It's no surprise his secluded California desert hideaway matched his persona. The sprawling property, which is currently on the market for just under $4 million is like look at the time capsule of a resort in the late '60s/early '70s. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

20 Great Jersey hangout bars in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.