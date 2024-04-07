Attention cheese lovers! Mutzfest is back in New Jersey for 2024
My mouth is watering just writing this. Is there anything better than cheese?
Well 🎶 start spreading the news 🎶, because there’s a festival returning to Hoboken, NJ that truly understands the assignment: give us New Jerseyans fresh mozzarella!
This will be the 12th year that the Hoboken Mutzfest is being held, and it’s aging like a fine wine (which, of course, would pair nicely with some cheese).
In addition to the delicious mutz, there will be family-friendly activities, live music (including a Frank Sinatra sing-a-long), a canal eating contest, and a beer & wine garden.
As of writing this, so far the line up is:
Dolce & Salato
Lisa’s Deli
A Hoboken classic Italian deli
M & P Biancamano
Described as “a MutzMaker founder,” Biancamano has been with the festival from the start.
Tony Boloney’s
Vito’s & Son Italian Deli
Vito is another mainstay at Mutzfest, he’s brought his skills to the festival every year since they started.
Vinnie Mootz
Doesn’t the name say it all? Vinnie is the winner of the homemade mutz competition for three consecutive years. He’s been voted the best homemade by the MutzMakers.
As if you needed any more incentive to go try a ton of fresh mozzarella - proceeds from Mutzfest will go toward the Hoboken Bike Camp for those with disabilities and several other community initiatives that Hoboken Family Alliance funds.
The 12th annual Hoboken Mutzfest will take place on Sunday, Apr. 28 under the 14th Street Viaduct from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
You can purchase tickets here.
