The Hoboken Mac & Cheese Festival is returning for a 5th year

If you like mac & cheese (and who doesn’t?), this event is for you.

The Hoboken Mac and Cheese Festival is a culinary delight that brings together cheese enthusiasts from all over. This annual event, hosted by Hoboken Happy Hours, transforms the city into a cheese lover’s paradise, offering a unique food crawl experience that’s both delicious and engaging.

Fresh Mac and cheese in pot hit003 loading...

As attendees navigate through the charming streets of Hoboken, they are invited to sample an array of mac and cheese creations from some of the city’s most popular eateries. The festival features a diverse lineup of vendors, each presenting their twist on this classic comfort food. From gourmet truffle-infused delights to hearty, meat-laden bowls, there’s a version of mac and cheese for every palate.

The event also serves as a platform for local restaurants to showcase their culinary skills and creativity, contributing to the vibrant food scene Hoboken is known for.

A portion of each ticket will benefit Party With Purpose, a Hoboken non-profit supporting children’s initiatives.

Mac N' Cheese R Rob M Ferguson loading...

With the purchase of a ticket, participants receive a punch card that grants them a sample from every participating location. The event encourages exploration, as visitors meander from one spot to another, savoring each unique recipe. It’s a gastronomic journey that highlights the versatility of mac and cheese, proving that this simple dish can be elevated into a gourmet experience.

To get the full list of participating restaurants and to buy tickets for the April 6th event (which are $35 a piece), visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-hoboken-mac-cheese-festival-tickets-744652444507?aff=erelexpmlt

macaroni pasta and cheese bake with creamy bechamel sauce. DronG loading...

