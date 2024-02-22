The number one party city in the U.S. is in NJ (so is #3)

The very best party city in the country can be found right here in New Jersey.

Bonus Finder, a gambling website, compared 101 cities across 11 categories like number of music venues, casinos, bars, nightclubs, average price of a drink, late night food choices, and time of last call.

After adding up the scores from all 101 cities, Bonus Finder determined that the number one party city in the US is Atlantic City.

Part of what they said about AC:

The coastal resort city, known as ‘mini-Vegas’ or ‘America’s Playground’, is mainly associated with its buzzing casinos and the world-famous Boardwalk. Despite its popularity, the city’s hotel prices have stayed low with an average cost of $116 per night. Placing on top of our list of party cities, the best part of AC? There is no last call at the bar, so the partying doesn’t have to stop.

Atlantic City scored 10/10.

But AC isn’t the only top party city in the state; ranking third is Hoboken at 8.8/10:

Securing the highest score in the number of bars, nightclubs, and late night food venues relative to its 58,000 population, Hoboken is an urban oasis for party goers. Despite its proximity to the Big Apple, the city maintains an advantageous distance to its famous neighbor, and the prices for drinks and hotels have stayed lower than its New York and New Jersey counterparts.

They also highlighted the food choices available after dark:

Feeling peckish after a night out? You will never run out of late night options in Hoboken, New Jersey! The city is home to 3,400 venues that serve late night snacks, so you don't need to worry about going to bed hungry and the ramifications that it would have the following morning.

Coming in second, between AC and Hoboken, is Miami Beach.

