There were a lot of UFO sightings in New Jersey last year

According to the National UFO Reporting Center there were 183 sightings in New Jersey in 2019.

As Patch.com points out, some of the sightings were as brief as a few seconds, but some lasted upwards of 45 minutes. South Jersey was a hot spot in December with reports of UFOs in Gloucester City and Vineland (there was also one in South Plainfield).

The whole state is pretty well represented, though, with sightings from Cape May to Ho-Ho-Kus and all over places in between. New Jersey residents saw things like stationary flashing lights, hovering spheres, multiple objects in formation, fireballs that changed shape and color, and, of course, the proverbial flying discs.

Nationally, the most commonly sighted phenomenon is some sort of unexplained light, followed by a triangle, a fireball, and a sphere.

