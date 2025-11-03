🔴 Viral fight video shows chaos inside Glassboro Domino’s after Halloween night.

🔴 A police officer was hit in the head with a chair.

🔴 Authorities release photos, ask for help to identify two men.

GLASSBORO — Police are trying to identify two men after an officer was hit on the back of the head with a chair hours after a Halloween night brawl.

Video of the fight at the Domino's Pizza on Rowan Blvd in Glassboro is going viral. It was first released on Facebook by the Glassboro police.

A chaotic brawl at a Domino's Pizza in South Jersey on Nov. 1, 2025 (Glassboro Police Department via Facebook) A chaotic brawl at a Domino's Pizza in South Jersey on Nov. 1, 2025 (Glassboro Police Department via Facebook) loading...

Halloween chaos turns violent at Domino’s Pizza

The large brawl broke out at the chain pizza shop around 2:44 a.m. early Saturday, hours after trick-or-treating wrapped up. Police officers showed up and started making arrests.

Before things calmed down, two males picked up a chair and threw it at the officers. The chair struck one cop in the back of their head.

"Not only was this intentional, they found it extremely hysterical while they ran from the scene," police said.

A chaotic brawl at a Domino's Pizza in South Jersey on Nov. 1, 2025 (Glassboro Police Department via Facebook) Two men pick up a chair at the Domino's Pizza in Glassboro on Nov. 1, 2025 (Glassboro Police Department via Facebook) loading...

Police release images, ask public for help

The individuals were described as two black males, one wearing a grey jacket and the other wearing a blue sweatshirt.

Police released close-up images of the two men seen grabbing the chair.

Anyone who recognizes the chair-throwers is asked to call 856-881-1500, email Det. Sean Aitken at saitken@glassboropd.org, or send an anonymous tip by texting "GLASSPD" to 847411.

Police are asking for help to identify these two individuals seen on video at Domino's Pizza (Glassboro police via Facebook) Police are asking for help to identify these two individuals seen on video at Domino's Pizza (Glassboro police via Facebook) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Central Jersey's most legendary pizza joint Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy