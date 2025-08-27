A married couple known in the “mini moto” racing world where their children stand out were part of a recent bust for illegal drugs in Ocean County.

Six women and men, all Ocean County residents, have been accused of running a marijuana delivery service known as “The Green Bean.”

Following a two-month investigation, the group was arrested on July 25 as they left a “commercial establishment” on Route 9 in Toms River.

Detectives then searched the business, two homes in the Waretown section of Ocean Township and a home in Jackson.

They seized more than 25 pounds of illegal marijuana and THC products, about nine ounces of methamphetamine, one ounce of psilocybin, and $2,300 in cash, police said.

Married couple Glenn Jazikoff, 41, and Jennifer Jazikoff, 38, face the same eight charges:

▪️possession of a firearm during a controlled dangerous substance offense

▪️possession of more than 25 pounds of marijuana and THC products

▪️possession of more than one ounce of psilocybin with intent to distribute

▪️possession of drug paraphernalia

▪️conspiracy to possess and distribute more than 25 pounds of marijuana

▪️possession of more than five ounces of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

▪️financial facilitation

▪️endangering the welfare of a child

Unsecured, loaded gun adds to child endangerment charges

Two children were at the Jazikoffs' Jackson home when detectives also found an unsecured, loaded .45 handgun and some drugs, which led to additional charges, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Glenn and Jennifer Jazikoff were both briefly taken to Ocean County Jail and released, pending future court appearances.

A Toms River resident, 60-year-old Debra Lomonico was charged with two counts of distribution of more than one ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana, and conspiracy to possess and distribute more than 25 pounds of marijuana.

The remaining three defendants are all residents of the Waretown section.

Kristie Lomonico, 37, was charged with distribution of more than one ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana, possession of more than 25 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to possess and distribute more than 25 pounds of marijuana.

Jessica Rein, also 37, was charged with possession of more than 25 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to possess and distribute more than 25 pounds of marijuana.

Michael Fidali,38, was charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute more than 25 pounds of marijuana.

The Lomonicos, Rein and Fidali were all served with the charges via summons pending an appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Mini moto racing scene in NJ

The Jazikoffs’ two children are well established on the scene of motorcycle mini road racing.

They have competed in the MotoAmerica Mini Cup, with some events at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, RoadRacingWorld reported.

In this sport, riders as young as 5 can do track races on small motorcycles, according to NJ MiniGP.

