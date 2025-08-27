🔴 Truck driver with a New Jersey driver's license arrested in Florida

🔴 He has been turned over to federal immigration authorities

🔴 What does this mean for truck drivers who are unauthorized immigrants?

Unauthorized immigrants with driver's licenses issued by New Jersey may face arrest and deportation if they head to the Sunshine State.

On Monday, officials in Florida said they had arrested a man from Ecuador who was driving a commercial vehicle.

The driver had a driver's license issued by New Jersey, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

The man, identified as Roberto Carlos Vergara Cervantes, was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officials said he was an unauthorized immigrant, and he faces deportation.

"If you’re here illegally or can’t speak English, you have no business operating large commercial vehicles on Florida’s roads," Uthmeier said.

Truck inspection stations throughout Florida are now being used to check drivers for their proficiency in English and for fraudulent documents.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announces a truck driver with a CDL issued by New Jersey has been arrested (Florida Attorney General's Office)

3 killed in tractor-trailer crash on Florida highway

The crackdown is partially in response to an Aug. 12 crash that killed three people.

It involved an unauthorized immigrant from India who made an illegal U-turn on the highway, according to various reports.

It crossed in front of a minivan, which was unable to stop in time. The driver and two passengers in the minivan were killed.

Harjinger Singh, 28, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide. On Saturday, Singh was denied bail.

Harjinder Singh is escorted onto an airplane (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy)

Will New Jersey continue to give unauthorized immigrants driver's licenses?

Florida officials have submitted a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation to urge the federal government to revoke federal funding for states like Washington and California that issue commercial driver's licenses to unauthorized immigrants.

However, state law prevents the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission from issuing a CDL to an unauthorized immigrant.

According to the MVC, a person can only get a CDL if they are a "U.S. citizen or a non-U.S. Citizen with lawful permanent resident status."

A sample New Jersey commercial learner permit (NJ Motor Vehicle Commission)

"New Jerseyans who safely operate a vehicle in compliance with state and federal law should be able to utilize their licenses in all U.S. states. Driver’s licenses issued by the State of New Jersey, both commercial and non-commercial, remain valid in other states," said William Connolly, an MVC spokesman.

"The MVC will continue to issue commercial and non-commercial driver’s licenses in accordance with state and federal law, upholding the highest safety standards when it comes to licensing drivers."

