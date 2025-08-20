KENILWORTH — Democratic candidate for governor Mikie Sherrill has vowed to declare a "state of emergency" over New Jersey’s spike in power bills and freeze utility rates on “day one” in office.

On Wednesday, Sherrill stood in light rain, outside a retired couple's Kenilworth ranch-style home, unveiling her multi-prong approach to easing these unsustainable increases.

The Kenilworth couple said they have been struggling with electric bills that are four times higher than it was several years ago.

Her plan for easing these stressful utility bill increases would also include fast-tracking a new nuclear power plant in Salem County, at a site that has already received approval.

Sherrill said she would instruct her state attorney general to take on massive power grid operator, PJM, while adding that Ciattarelli has said holding the company accountable is a bunch of “B.S.”

“More power generation means lower bills,” Sherrill said, adding that she would work to break ground on more solar energy, and take the Trump administration to court over its rollback of green energy incentives.

She also took some jabs at her Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli.

“Jack has not said anything on this, and it's the most important thing facing New Jersey residents," she said. “I'm gonna lead — Jack is gonna follow whatever Donald Trump says.”

Sherrill was also joined by Park Ridge Mayor Keith Misciagna, of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 164, who said “her opponent seems to have no plan whatsoever,” Misciagna said at the podium before Sherrill spoke.

Ciattarelli says Sherrill supports 'failed energy policies'

Ciattarelli's campaign reacted to Sherrill's announcement by focusing on the Republican's promise to ban offshore wind farms and increase natural gas and nuclear power generation.

“Mikie Sherrill has been a lockstep supporter of Phil Murphy’s failed energy policies in New Jersey and the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies in Washington," Ciattarelli's campaign said.

“Now, just 75 days from the election – with angry residents suffocating under the rising costs of electricity in New Jersey due to one-party Democrat control in Trenton – Mikie is trying to gaslight people into believing she had nothing to do with it. Total BS and outs her as a total phony and liar. Moreover, while Sherrill now seeks to attack utility companies and obscure non-profits for skyrocketing rates, she should explain how that squares with her and her husband investing their significant wealth in those very companies as part of tripling their net worth while Mikie served in Congress and violated federal law designed to combat insider trading and improve transparency.”

The statement blasted Democratic "policies obsessed with disastrous offshore wind farms, electric vehicle mandates where government tells you what kind of car you can drive, and effectively banning natural gas, forcing New Jersey to import electricity from other states and pay through the nose for it."

"When I’m governor, things are going to change," Ciattarreli said. "I’ll ban offshore wind and diversify our energy sources in New Jersey to once again include natural gas and nuclear. I‘ll rewrite our master plan and deliver safe, clean, and sustainable energy to everyone in our state at a price you can afford.”

Conservation group cheers Democrat's plan for NJ energy

The liberal New Jersey League of Conservation Voters applauded the Democrat's strategy, calling it a "bold plan" to help working families.

"While Jack Ciaterilli’s policies would enrich corrupt fossil fuel companies and cause prices to skyrocket, Mikie Sherrill is working to protect New Jersey from Donald Trump’s extreme fossil fuel agenda," New Jersey LCV Executive Director Ed Potosnak said in a written statement.

