🔴 Homeless people have been gathering at the Toms River library

🔴 Local officials warn the homeless that they will now be arrested

🔴 Advocates say that the arrests won't solve anything

TOMS RIVER — The seat of Ocean County is taking another controversial step in its battle against homelessness.

The Toms River council has passed an ordinance banning the homeless from sleeping or taking shelter in the public parking garage on Horner Street near the library.

Anyone caught camping out in the parking garage would be given a 24-hour warning.

If the individual doesn't leave, they can be arrested.

They face up to 90 days in Ocean County Jail or a fine of up to $2,000.

Homeless pushed out of Toms River parking garage

Photos posted on Facebook showed groups of homeless individuals setting up camp in the parking garage during heatwaves in June.

They were given 48 hours to clear out. Later videos showed their belongings being removed from the parking garage by the township, as ordered by Toms River Mayor Dan Rodrick.

"These unfortunate people and their belongings are being brought to Toms River by nonprofits to be used as political pawns in an ongoing lobbying effort for a homeless shelter," Rodrick said at the time.

The public parking garage across the street from the Ocean County Library branch in Toms River (Google Maps)

Advocates say new Toms River ordinance will hurt the homeless

Several residents came out against the ordinance, which passed 4-2 at the recent council meeting.

Councilman James Quinlisk, who voted against the measure, said the ordinance was cruel to people who already don't have enough.

"While I agree something needs to be done to help the town with this issue, excessive fines is not the answer. Jail time is not the answer, and the ordinance should be amended to include community service," Quinlisk said.

Councilman Thomas Nivison said the homeless people who are arrested won't have the money to pay the fines, and the township will have to pay officers to process the arrested individuals.

