2 students charged with attempted murder in NJ school stabbing, officials say
🔴 Prosecutors announce charges against second student
🔴 Attack in school bathroom was planned, officials say
🔴 The victim was stabbed in the neck and abdomen
FORT LEE — Prosecutors have filed charges against a second 16-year-old student in connection with a school bathroom stabbing that left the victim hospitalized.
On April 8, Fort Lee High School went into lockdown after a school resource officer learned a male student had been stabbed. It happened shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was stabbed in the neck, abdomen, back, and arm. He was hospitalized and survived.
One student said to CBS New York that he found the victim, his friend, in the bathroom, surrounded by blood. He described trying to apply pressure to stop the bleeding.
Later that day, a 16-year-old student was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.
Charges against second teen
Now, nearly a month later, prosecutors have announced charges against a second 16-year-old Fort Lee High School student. They are facing the same charges.
The second teen, also 16 years old, was involved in the "planning and execution" of the Fort Lee High School bathroom stabbing, prosecutors said.
It's unclear if they were in the bathroom at the time of the stabbing.
The teen is being held at the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court appearance.
