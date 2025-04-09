Stabbing at NJ high school: Prank led to attempted murder?

🚨Fort Lee High School went into lockdown after the stabbing was reported

🚨Four students may have been involved in the bathroom stabbing

🚨Anger over a prank during detention may have led to the incident

FORT LEE — A 16-year-old was charged with first-degree attempted murder after police say he stabbed a student in a high school bathroom.

Fort Lee High School went into lockdown after the school’s uniformed resource police officer learned of the stabbing, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mike Musella. An investigation determined the teen got into a fight and stabbed the victim several times in the neck, abdomen, back, and arm, causing serious injuries.

The victim was treated for injuries by the school security team and taken to a hospital via ambulance. He was in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday evening.

The attacker was also charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and turned over to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention.

Officer removes evidence from Fort Lee High School after a stabbing 4/8/25 Officer removes evidence from Fort Lee High School after a stabbing 4/8/25 (Kyle Mazza/UNF News) loading...

Pants prank

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported that student tensions started during a weekend detention, when the suspect’s pants were pulled down in a prank.

A student told CBS New York it was his friend who was stabbed. He described seeing blood all over the bathroom and tried applying pressure to stop the bleeding.

School counselors will be available for students on Wednesday. Fort Lee police will have an increased presence in and around the school. Police said there are no other suspects in the incident.

